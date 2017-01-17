Worst speeding drivers to face harsher fines starting from 150pc of weekly income

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Worst speeding drivers to face harsher fines starting from 150pc of weekly income ALL SECTIONS More Worst speeding drivers to face harsher fines starting from 150pc of weekly income New guidelines mean someone who is sentenced for driving at 101mph or faster in a 70mph zone will now be dealt...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
TV licence evaders could get off with slap on the wrist after new sentencing guidelines are introduced

Nearly 50 drivers an hour caught using their phone behind the wheel 

Motorists warned of unprecedented rise in potholes 

motorists

Stalkers face new maximum sentence of 10 years in jail

Britain's most lucrative speed camera raises as much money as a 'medium-sized business' 

Speed bumps could be removed to cut traffic pollution and save lives 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Split' doubles projections

Health-care workers among 'Ties That Bind'

Jean Breeze a Doctor of Letters - Poet receives honorary degree from University of Leicester

Xaymaca gets Bolt of energy - New outfit presents costumes at Constant Spring Golf Club

The Gleaner Honour Awards | Calabash International Literary Festival

Top 20 Bermuda Youtube Channels In January

WICB putting programme in place to aid Cornwall success

SPORTS more
Grenada headed in right direction, says Montagliani

Bermuda making strides despite defeat, says coach

Xaymaca gets Bolt of energy - New outfit presents costumes at Constant Spring Golf Club

Richards-Porter happy earning from chess

Oral Tracey | Totally missing the point

Coke looks for int'l success

Paul Wright | Stop abusing our junior athletes

POLITICS more
Massiah hints there will be a new political party

GECOM Chairmanship…Being publicly deemed “unfit and improper” deterring hopefuls – Jagdeo

Paul Wright | Stop abusing our junior athletes

Joint Board Struggles to Elect Officers

Joint Board Struggles to Elect Officers

Joint Board Struggles to Elect Officers

‘Inside the black box’ of school underperformance

BUSINESS more
Gov’t Approves Digicel Rate Hike

Paris testing self-driving minibus as public transport

Why Trump will find it hard to make American economy greater

Cool donation

Port Antonio Infirmary gets $1.2m in donated items

A piece of BRAND JAMAICA at your fingertips

Rationalising speed limits

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Egyptian state TV airs video of Cambridge PhD student Giulio Regeni before his murder in Cairo

St Andrew teen remanded on gun, ammunition charges

Campbellville arms find… Cops thwart plot to execute alleged night club shooter

MFK killing…Police Sergeant to stand trial for alleged murder conspiracy

Omar Shariff, wife charged for failure to comply with CJ’s order

Harwood hoping for national recall

Truck Overturns on Maude Proudfoot Drive

RELATED STORIES
TV licence evaders could get off with slap on the wrist after new sentencing guidelines are introduced

Nearly 50 drivers an hour caught using their phone behind the wheel 

Motorists warned of unprecedented rise in potholes 

motorists

Stalkers face new maximum sentence of 10 years in jail

Britain's most lucrative speed camera raises as much money as a 'medium-sized business' 

Speed bumps could be removed to cut traffic pollution and save lives 

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...