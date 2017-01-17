V.I. Receives $300,000 Settlement; Toyota Repair-a-thons Announced

St Croix Source - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

A government settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals has resulted in a $300,000 payout that Attorney General Claude Walker said Monday would be heading into the General Fund.Â  read moreread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Honda, Acura Repair-a-Thons Will Replace Recalled Takata Airbags

Honda, Acura Repair-a-Thons Will Replace Recalled Takata Airbags

Honda, Acura Repair-a-Thons Will Replace Recalled Takata Airbags

V.I. Joins Efforts to Sue Takata Corp, Honda for Faulty Airbag Recall

V.I. Joins Efforts to Sue Takata Corp, Honda for Faulty Airbag Recall

V.I. Joins Efforts to Sue Takata Corp, Honda for Faulty Airbag Recall

Johnson & Johnson fined $1.1bn in latest Risperdal case



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Winners’ comments…Winners’ comments…Winners’ comments

Atkinson aims to inspire others

Mtn Villa, Lilliput start season

Waterhouse’s Williams shines against former club

On the inside rails…On the inside rails…On the inside rails

Finally, the vibes are right

Trainer Dwight Chen ‘is in time’

SPORTS more
WICB putting programme in place to aid Cornwall success

Browne hoping for quick resolution to Bravo dispute

Winners’ comments…Winners’ comments…Winners’ comments

Atkinson aims to inspire others

Mtn Villa, Lilliput start season

Waterhouse’s Williams shines against former club

On the inside rails…On the inside rails…On the inside rails

POLITICS more
Joint Board Struggles to Elect Officers

‘Inside the black box’ of school underperformance

Will it be a robot or a person?

Ill-timed visit to Israel, Mr Prime Minister

Trump torpedoes Pacific trade pact

Paris tests electric driverless minibus to fight pollution

Jamaican, two Canadians on drug charges in Bermuda

BUSINESS more
Why Trump will find it hard to make American economy greater

Cool donation

Port Antonio Infirmary gets $1.2m in donated items

A piece of BRAND JAMAICA at your fingertips

Rationalising speed limits

Fix Winnifred Beach road, resident pleads

Cancer patient appeals for help

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Man Charged with Weapons Possession

Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

‘Inside the black box’ of school underperformance

Will it be a robot or a person?

Ill-timed visit to Israel, Mr Prime Minister

Big Shot Pictorial

UWI edge Maverley/Hughenden to continue impressive run

RELATED STORIES
Honda, Acura Repair-a-Thons Will Replace Recalled Takata Airbags

Honda, Acura Repair-a-Thons Will Replace Recalled Takata Airbags

Honda, Acura Repair-a-Thons Will Replace Recalled Takata Airbags

V.I. Joins Efforts to Sue Takata Corp, Honda for Faulty Airbag Recall

V.I. Joins Efforts to Sue Takata Corp, Honda for Faulty Airbag Recall

V.I. Joins Efforts to Sue Takata Corp, Honda for Faulty Airbag Recall

Johnson & Johnson fined $1.1bn in latest Risperdal case

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...