Visitor pleads guilty to drug offences

Nation News - Monday, January 17, 2017

A CANADIAN VISITOR has until Friday to pay $30 000 in fines after pleading guilty to possession and importation of cannabis. Gurkirat Sraa, 22, was fined $15 000 for each offence when he appeared before...read more

