US$100-m investment; Sandals to begin Dragon Bay reconstruction this year

Antigua Observer - Monday, January 17, 2017

SANDALS Resorts International says it will this year begin reconstruction of the old Dragon Bay hotel in Portland, Jamaica transforming it into a 157-suite six-star boutique family resort at a cost of US$100 million. âThat will be our 12th hotel investment in Jamaica,â Sandals Deputy...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
US$100-m investment

Gunshot Victim Expected Back In The UK

A second chance for love in this ménage à trois

Ccj Rejected

Welcome to Sin City, baby!

Dominica calls for lower roaming rates

Stewart to expand Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
To hell and back

Reggae Train ready to roll

Lil Rick too opts out of Trini contest

Flava Unit bad at 12

Primary School Choir Competition On Feb 11

Ras Slick hopes to empower minorities

Bands urged to learn marketing skills

SPORTS more
Tyler Butterfield Partners With Skratch Labs

Video: Goals From Bermuda vs Canada Match

Football: Jonte Smith Scores In Lewes FC Draw

Tyler Butterfield Partners With Skratch Labs

Allen & Lindsay Win Butterfield & Vallis 5K Race

Video: Goals From Bermuda vs Canada Match

Football: Jonte Smith Scores In Lewes FC Draw

POLITICS more
Dutch prime minister warns migrants to 'be normal or be gone', as he fends off populist Geert Wilders in bitter election fight

Barbados PM confident of winning next general election

Chinese doctors coming

X6 businessman returns to court February 16 on firearm charges

Trinidad to host consultation aimed at ending HIV and AIDS by 2030

Dominica tourism minister condemns attack on visitor

Man bites ear off another during argument about Trump

BUSINESS more
Digicel increases fees despite no governmental approval

XL Catlin gets go-ahead for India operation

Samsung details causes of Note 7 fires but questions remain

Youth entrepreneurship tech programme to address unemployment

Raging wildfires force Chile leader to skip Dominican Summit

Overseas specialists helping improve network

Clarien Raises $14,810 For Meals On Wheels

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Putin allies propose easing penalty for domestic violence

Bomb threat diverts NJ-Dominican Rep. flight: wsvn.com

Interior and Police announces 'drastic' controls on gun permits

Patrick Powell gun case pushed back

Final day to apply for police commissioner post

Men Remain Stable In ICU After Collisions

X6 businessman returns to court February 16 on firearm charges

RELATED STORIES
US$100-m investment

Gunshot Victim Expected Back In The UK

A second chance for love in this ménage à trois

Ccj Rejected

Welcome to Sin City, baby!

Dominica calls for lower roaming rates

Stewart to expand Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Kimberly Lewis: Hi guys, do you suspect your spouse is cheating on you? Or you want to get access to your kids' or employees phones? Contact finessehackers@gmail.com to help spy on their cell phone or computer...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
JAMES HERNADEZ: elp me thank hackintechnology after being scammed of $1500 he helped me find my cheating wife he helped hack her whatsapp gmail and kik and i got to know that she was cheating on me , in less than...

Grenada family search protest
Jessica: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Son doesn’t think I should date
Claire: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Should I give him another chance?
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was fortunate to meet a real hacker, and by real, i mean real, he didn't collect money until he gave me...

Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Nancy: Don't lose your money to all these fake hackers out there --> He GIVES PROOF FIRST! I was once stuck lookin for answers few months ago until I got into deepweb where I met this hacker, he...

Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...