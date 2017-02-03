Mayaguana, Acklins to get Visa pre-paid cards, gift cards to replace emergency food coupons

Nassau Guardian - Monday, January 17, 2017

Qualified residents in Mayaguana will receive their Visa pre-paid Cards by February 3, 2017, Minister of Social Services and Community Development Melanie Sharon Griffin announced on January 20, 2017 at a Department of Social Services motivational seminar at Church of God Auditorium, Joe...read more

