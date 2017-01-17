The real deal! - Campari CEO hails J. Wray & Nephew rum as top of the class

Jamaica Gleaner - Sunday, January 17, 2017

Having acquired the Jamaican entity J. Wray & Nephew (JWN) five years ago, one of the major player in the global spirits industry, Gruppo Campari, is lauding the quality of the rum produced locally...read more

