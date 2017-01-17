2 Hour Video: People’s Campaign Public Meeting

Bernews - Sunday, January 17, 2017

Continuing their series of public meetings, theÂ Peopleâs CampaignÂ hosted another public meeting this evening [Jan 21] at St. Paulâs Centennial Hall...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
People’s Campaign Public Meeting On Saturday

Live Civil war threat, media kicked out

Live Furbert threatens Americas Cup

Live Tweed, Hayward rally marchers

Govt: ‘Likely Be A Disruption Of Public Services’

Live Video Replay: PC Meeting On Airport Project

Public Meeting On Airport Redevelopment Project



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Zacheous Jackson looks for a way out

Red Rose for Gregory

Marley on wax

Complexions is coming

Rodigan’s reggae

‘Arts For All’ Offering Free Art Classes To Public

George Nooks receives new accolade

SPORTS more
Rooney breaks United record, City denied by Spurs fightback

Ramos saves Madrid as fans target Ronaldo

Egypt strike late to dump out Uganda

Gyan steers Ghana into Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Federer revival faces Nishikori test

Powell backs Scorpions’ batting unit

Taylor shines with half-century, Matthews helps Hobart into semis

POLITICS more
New police commissioner, same old issues

Rejecting that prison deal was the right thing to do

An ‘insider’ vs ‘outsider’ police commissioner

Trump, trade and the Caribbean

Pastor, I am not into that, you know!

We will always remember Barack Obama

Edward Seaga helped build a nation

BUSINESS more
Building a bond

For white-collar staff, AI threatens new workplace revolution

Main Event Entertainment launches IPO Â­

Hinduja Global Solutions seeks 500 workers for new location

New Cemex offer still not good enough — TCL board

SLB reconsiders position on student affected by stroke

If you don’t love yourself, how will your money love you?

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
New police commissioner, same old issues

Rejecting that prison deal was the right thing to do

An ‘insider’ vs ‘outsider’ police commissioner

Trump, trade and the Caribbean

Pastor, I am not into that, you know!

We will always remember Barack Obama

Edward Seaga helped build a nation

RELATED STORIES
People’s Campaign Public Meeting On Saturday

Live Civil war threat, media kicked out

Live Furbert threatens Americas Cup

Live Tweed, Hayward rally marchers

Govt: ‘Likely Be A Disruption Of Public Services’

Live Video Replay: PC Meeting On Airport Project

Public Meeting On Airport Redevelopment Project

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...