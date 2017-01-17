Photos: Gathering To Support Women’s March

Bernews - Saturday, January 17, 2017

[Updated with video] People are gathering this morning [Jan 21] in Queen Elizabeth Park in Hamilton, showing solidarity with women in the U.S. and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
No silence: Thousands of women march on Washington, around the world against President Trump

Thousands of women prepare to march in UK cities on first full day of Trump presidency

Donald Trump inauguration day live: US president immediately gets to work, signing several executive orders

Event On Saturday To Support Women’s March

Event organised in show of solidarity

Women’s March on St. Croix Set for Saturday, Jan. 21

Continue fight for equal rights



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Arts For All’ Offering Free Art Classes To Public

George Nooks receives new accolade

Lex-A-Million demands respect for Jamaican culture

Great performances fill Rebel Salute

Gospel showdown - promoter says artiste's camp changed contract

Strength Up Records promoting unity

Owen Knibbs knocks violence

SPORTS more
BCUA Recruiting New Cricket Umpires For 2017

BCUA Recruiting New Cricket Umpires For 2017

Brazil's tragic Chapecoense play first match since plane crash

Brazil's tragic Chapecoense play first match since plane crash

Tax relief working as predicted — Aubyn Hill

27-y-o mason fatally stabbed in Mavis Bank

Balotelli accuses Bastia fans of racial abuse

POLITICS more
Caribbean finance ministers to attend Development Bank meeting in Paraguay

Caribbean/American legislator arrested protesting Trump’s inauguration

Babsy Grange coordinating assistance for needy St Elizabeth family

Balotelli accuses Bastia fans of racial abuse

ONLINE READERS’ COMMENTS – Feeble reasons for not taking UK prison offer

UPDATE: 42-y-o mechanic fatally shot in Newlands 

Wayne Rooney breaks Man U record, Liverpool rocked by Swansea

BUSINESS more
Caribbean finance ministers to attend Development Bank meeting in Paraguay

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 20 2017

Endurance’s Cyber Extortion Response Service

Dont let that bill-paying arrangement slip

How I saved money flying to UK via Iceland

Minnis calls for immediate action to combat crime

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 20 2017

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
SDC secures $5.1m for community groups 

Brazil's tragic Chapecoense play first match since plane crash

Tax relief working as predicted — Aubyn Hill

27-y-o mason fatally stabbed in Mavis Bank

Caribbean/American legislator arrested protesting Trump’s inauguration

Babsy Grange coordinating assistance for needy St Elizabeth family

Balotelli accuses Bastia fans of racial abuse

RELATED STORIES
No silence: Thousands of women march on Washington, around the world against President Trump

Thousands of women prepare to march in UK cities on first full day of Trump presidency

Donald Trump inauguration day live: US president immediately gets to work, signing several executive orders

Event On Saturday To Support Women’s March

Event organised in show of solidarity

Women’s March on St. Croix Set for Saturday, Jan. 21

Continue fight for equal rights

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

RECENT COMMENTS
Abandoned dog found wrapped in carpet and dumped on rubbish heap
orishirishihackingexpect: Many Claim to be HACKERS but few are REAL!!! I believe in Actions not Words... I'm a professional hacker with over Nice (6) years of experience. My Jobs are secured and neat. Contact me for my...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...