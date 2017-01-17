Tour of the Holy Land Part 11 – Nazareth, where Mary and Jesus lived

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, January 17, 2017

The story goes that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem of Judea, but it is Nazareth that he is commonly associated with. In the New Testament, the city is described as the childhood home of Jesus, thus Jesus Christ of Nazareth. However, some modern...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tour of the Holy Land - Part 1 - Galilee and Capharnaum, the Town of Jesus

At just the right time - PART 1

The Israeli Palestinian conflict Part I - The origins

Christmas in the Year of Mercy

Christmas in the Year of Mercy – Bishop Gabriel Malzaire

Christmas in the Year of Mercy

BLP COLUMN: Hope for a better future



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
George Nooks receives new accolade

Lex-A-Million demands respect for Jamaican culture

Great performances fill Rebel Salute

Gospel showdown - promoter says artiste's camp changed contract

Strength Up Records promoting unity

Owen Knibbs knocks violence

Tek Set eyes success with All About The Money

SPORTS more
Bermuda Netball Association Receives Grant

Bermuda Netball Association Receives Grant

Duchess takes on GP accused of 'bullying' female colleagues

Sport Scoreboard, January 21, 2017

Butterfield signs sponsorship deal

Cutler finishes with a flourish in Florida

Wells Im staying at Huddersfield

POLITICS more
Brown wants to know if Holness is a frequent flyer

Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington

Gov't awaiting architectural designs for new PICA office

Paul Nuttall attacks ‘metropolitan elite’ after being unveiled as Ukip’s candidate for Stoke-on-Trent by-election 

Tensions could rise to explosive levels

Post-truth era abandons principles

Duncombe expresses concern on voter apathy, Boundaries Commission report

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 20 2017

Endurance’s Cyber Extortion Response Service

Dont let that bill-paying arrangement slip

How I saved money flying to UK via Iceland

Minnis calls for immediate action to combat crime

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 20 2017

The Black Collective Market Returns For Winter

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
We had nothing to do with it - Tastee says use of its products to smuggle drugs unfortunate

Thieves trick journalist, steal motor car

T&T calls out reserves as crime worsens

Today’s Horoscope - January 21

Weekly Round-up: Zika-related microcephaly?…Gunmen murder 2 children…FA Cup in Ja

Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington

Gov't awaiting architectural designs for new PICA office

RELATED STORIES
Tour of the Holy Land - Part 1 - Galilee and Capharnaum, the Town of Jesus

At just the right time - PART 1

The Israeli Palestinian conflict Part I - The origins

Christmas in the Year of Mercy

Christmas in the Year of Mercy – Bishop Gabriel Malzaire

Christmas in the Year of Mercy

BLP COLUMN: Hope for a better future

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...