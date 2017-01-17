Turkish parliament approves plan that could allow Erdogan to stay in power until 2029

Telegraph UK - Saturday, January 17, 2017

Turkish parliament approves plan that could allow Erdogan to stay in power until 2029 ALL SECTIONS More Turkish parliament approves plan that could allow Erdogan to stay in power until 2029 Critics of the plan say it will give Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan too much power Credit:...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Theresa May promises to be ‘very frank’ over importance of EU and Nato with Donald Trump

Anti-Trump protests around the world 

'We were playing billiards' says ten-year-old Italian boy pulled from avalanche rubble after 48 hours 

Thousands of women prepare to march in UK cities on first full day of Trump presidency

Alt-right leader Richard Spencer punched in the face during interview

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is about to make himself a virtual dictator in Turkey

Scuffles erupt over reform bill in Turkish parliament



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Morocco battle back to beat Togo at Cup of Nations

Salt Marsh, Invaders clash in Trelawny Major League

Ramgeet shines with triple to narrow gap on leader

Pleased with 2016 season

Faulkland rebound to beat Petersfield in Super League

McCleary hails ‘new lease of life’ under Stam

Yorke, John-Williams named to FIFA committees

SPORTS more
No coach until Monday

Renegades stay alive after Heat lose 3 for 3

UTT host Bball invitational today

Goring shoots Police to victory in ASNL

Badree praises Cricket Australia

T&T’s assistant ref Bertrand for U-20 duties

Morocco battle back to beat Togo at Cup of Nations

POLITICS more
No coach until Monday

Sporadic violence at Washington anti-Trump protest

Trump takes office with ‘America first’ vow

IS wreaks new destruction in Syria’s ancient Palmyra

Western Union to pay US$586m to settle money laundering probe

Three new marine bases coming to protect borders

Two hotels to be built in Trelawny

BUSINESS more
The Black Collective Market Returns For Winter

Develop four-tier electricity pricing

NGC CNG president: Make PBR a green route

TCL now worth up to $2.32 billion

Juniper platform sets sail for offshore Trinidad

ATTIC urges caution on Uber

More gains for TCL shares

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
UTT host Bball invitational today

Goring shoots Police to victory in ASNL

Sporadic violence at Washington anti-Trump protest

Trump takes office with ‘America first’ vow

IS wreaks new destruction in Syria’s ancient Palmyra

Western Union to pay US$586m to settle money laundering probe

Three new marine bases coming to protect borders

RELATED STORIES
Theresa May promises to be ‘very frank’ over importance of EU and Nato with Donald Trump

Anti-Trump protests around the world 

'We were playing billiards' says ten-year-old Italian boy pulled from avalanche rubble after 48 hours 

Thousands of women prepare to march in UK cities on first full day of Trump presidency

Alt-right leader Richard Spencer punched in the face during interview

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is about to make himself a virtual dictator in Turkey

Scuffles erupt over reform bill in Turkish parliament

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...