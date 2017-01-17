Gleaner Correspondent Angelo Laurence dies

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, January 17, 2017

Gleaner correspondent Angelo Laurence has died. Laurence who was 62, died today in the Mandeville Regional Hospital. He had been ailing from colon cancer for some time. Laurence began working withÂ The GleanerÂ as a Manchester...read more

