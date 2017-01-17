Fire at 9 Beaches property seized

Royal Gazette - Friday, January 17, 2017

The remaining tenants of the former 9 Beaches resort in Sandys were evicted this morning and their property seized. The order was given by the Deputy Provost Marshall General on behalf of Bermuda Land Development Company. As the eviction began fire broke out, with two mattresses set ablaze,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
House 9 Beaches group face court hearing

BLDC applies for vacate order at 9 Beaches

BLDC set to evict 9 Beaches resort tenant

House Company in arrears over 9 Beaches

Residents anger at eyesore trash heap

Tenant who subleases? Consider eviction

Hotelier still planning 9 Beaches development



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Flow contributes 75K to the Dominica Calypso Season

Flow contributes $200,000 to Dominica’s carnival

New additions to 2017 Carnival celebrations

Chinese medical team to complement Dominica’s medical services

Jacinta David says Mas Domnik gives an advantage to Dominica

Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on eve of Trump festivities

Money pull-up is destroying dancehall - Facebook Hero

SPORTS more
Bermuda team announced for Canada clash

Principals vote in favour of Champs changes

BFA Office Open This Weekend For Ticket Sales

BFA Announce Bermuda’s Football Team

Tyler Butterfield Forms Partnership With HUUB

Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey

Video: Introducing The AC Grinding Challenge

POLITICS more
New clashes between police, anti-Trump protesters in Washington

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in US

Violence mars anti-Trump protests in Washington

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Ill-timed visit Mr Prime Minister

Gov't receives EU grant for sugar-dependent areas

CAC to make announcement on 'bad gas' compensation before February

Trump leads standing ovation for Hillary Clinton

BUSINESS more
Walter Molano | The new era of de-institutionalisation and political mavericks

FINSAC report to be ready in seven months

Top official, new US Embassy attaché discus agro progress

Collaborative effort credited for success of VOSH’s 23-year mission

New healthcare conference sells out

Morrison reappointed VP of regional group on payment system

New JPS licence threatens economy - Hill

TECH more
Bitcoin reaches Dominican consumers: livebitcoinnews.com

Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

CRIME more
Three Chinese sentenced to three years for theft

New clashes between police, anti-Trump protesters in Washington

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in US

Violence mars anti-Trump protests in Washington

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Ill-timed visit Mr Prime Minister

Gov't receives EU grant for sugar-dependent areas

CAC to make announcement on 'bad gas' compensation before February

RELATED STORIES
House 9 Beaches group face court hearing

BLDC applies for vacate order at 9 Beaches

BLDC set to evict 9 Beaches resort tenant

House Company in arrears over 9 Beaches

Residents anger at eyesore trash heap

Tenant who subleases? Consider eviction

Hotelier still planning 9 Beaches development

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
laura: Thanks Thomas. After seeing your post on here i contacted nightwatch366@gmail.com and then i actually thought he's among them scammers but he did my job within 24hrs he's work is cheap and secured...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...