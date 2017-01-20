Fortune left to philanthropist's loyal housekeeper now benefits local children

Telegraph UK - Friday, January 17, 2017

Fortune left to philanthropist's loyal housekeeper now benefits local children ALL SECTIONS More Fortune left to philanthropist's loyal housekeeper now benefits local children Basil Death's fortune will help children in Perthshire 20 January 2017 6:29pm A multi-million pound fortune left by a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Who is Jared Kushner? Profile of Ivanka Trump's husband and senior adviser to the President

Who is First Lady Melania Trump - and how will she take to the role?

How the world reacted as Donald Trump became President

Donald Trump's inauguration speech in full - read and watch

David Davis preparing to address Parliament in the hours after Supreme Court verdict

Debrett's 500 List: Philanthropists & Activists 

Hospital failures caused death of mother hours after caesarean birth, coroner rules



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chinese medical team to complement Dominica’s medical services

Jacinta David says Mas Domnik gives an advantage to Dominica

Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on eve of Trump festivities

Money pull-up is destroying dancehall - Facebook Hero

Cymbhal just wants to be heard

McGregor song featured in Obama movie

Tom Laing using the 'King's Highway'

SPORTS more
Seven to vie for the title of Miss Teen Dominica 2017

BUSINESS BYTE: Merlyn Alcendor is the Grand Prize winner of $1,500.00 in Save A Lot “Most Wonderful Time of The Year” promotion. 

Small island, but big names in Bermuda

World No. 2 Jutanugarn, defending champ Hyo Joo Kim to compete in Pure Silk classic

Hutchinson named OCAA Male Athlete of the Week

Noble Prep wins tourney in Canada

Basketball: Thunder Cats & Court Kings Win

POLITICS more
Online passport applications to begin this year – security minister

Taking his exit, Obama says presidency proved hope wins

Trump takes oath as 45th president of the United States

Chinese medical team to complement Dominica’s medical services

PM Skerrit urges farmers to take advantage of AID Bank loan facility

Al Gore rouses Sundance with climate film on eve of Trump induction

Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on eve of Trump festivities

BUSINESS more
New healthcare conference sells out

Morrison reappointed VP of regional group on payment system

New JPS licence threatens economy - Hill

Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference

UN predicts slight economic growth for LatAm, C’bean

Mexico's 'El Chapo' to be arraigned in US court today

Obama, Trump arrive at Capitol for swearing-in ceremony

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Online passport applications to begin this year – security minister

Taking his exit, Obama says presidency proved hope wins

Bahamas deports in excess of 10,000 illegal immigrants over a two-year period

Anti-Trump protests turn violent ahead of inauguration  

Under the influence: Jamaicans driving high

Gunmen kill 2 at Clarendon restaurant

Woman's body found floating in Black River

RELATED STORIES
Who is Jared Kushner? Profile of Ivanka Trump's husband and senior adviser to the President

Who is First Lady Melania Trump - and how will she take to the role?

How the world reacted as Donald Trump became President

Donald Trump's inauguration speech in full - read and watch

David Davis preparing to address Parliament in the hours after Supreme Court verdict

Debrett's 500 List: Philanthropists & Activists 

Hospital failures caused death of mother hours after caesarean birth, coroner rules

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...