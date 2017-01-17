Residents urged to join 100 Day Challenge

Royal Gazette - Friday, January 17, 2017

Better living and better health will be the incentive for those who take part in the 100 Day Challenge which starts next month. But residents who want to meet that Challenge need to sign up soon with only 60 people selected, before a panel of judges decide a final 27. The deadline to sign up...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
BEST court challenge to Tuckers Point plans

Moore raised cheers and 2,000 competing Half Marathon Derby race in wheelchair

Petition calls for a turtle sanctuary

Scholarship deadlines announced

Celebrating jazz

Grand Atlantic housing complex to be transformed into condominium resort

Government scholarship application deadline is April 1



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chinese medical team to complement Dominica’s medical services

Jacinta David says Mas Domnik gives an advantage to Dominica

Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on eve of Trump festivities

Money pull-up is destroying dancehall - Facebook Hero

Cymbhal just wants to be heard

McGregor song featured in Obama movie

Tom Laing using the 'King's Highway'

SPORTS more
Small island, but big names in Bermuda

World No. 2 Jutanugarn, defending champ Hyo Joo Kim to compete in Pure Silk classic

Hutchinson named OCAA Male Athlete of the Week

Noble Prep wins tourney in Canada

Basketball: Thunder Cats & Court Kings Win

Tyler Butterfield Forms Partnership With HUUB

Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey

POLITICS more
Chinese medical team to complement Dominica’s medical services

PM Skerrit urges farmers to take advantage of AID Bank loan facility

Al Gore rouses Sundance with climate film on eve of Trump induction

Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on eve of Trump festivities

Valentine gift for Prime Minister Gonsalves

Lets control the controllables

Electoral commission required urgently

BUSINESS more
Bermuda To Host New Insurance Conference

UN predicts slight economic growth for LatAm, C’bean

Mexico's 'El Chapo' to be arraigned in US court today

Obama, Trump arrive at Capitol for swearing-in ceremony

Woman murdered in Denham Town

JSIF embarks on public safety, transformation drive

Trump sworn in as 45th US president

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Gunmen kill 2 at Clarendon restaurant

Woman's body found floating in Black River

Bahamas deports over 10,000 illegal immigrants over a 2-year period

Barack Obama leaves Oval Office for last time

Johnson Smith says new UN regional programme will relate to vision 2030

Protesters make their mark on Trump's inauguration

UN predicts slight economic growth for LatAm, C’bean

RELATED STORIES
BEST court challenge to Tuckers Point plans

Moore raised cheers and 2,000 competing Half Marathon Derby race in wheelchair

Petition calls for a turtle sanctuary

Scholarship deadlines announced

Celebrating jazz

Grand Atlantic housing complex to be transformed into condominium resort

Government scholarship application deadline is April 1

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Kate Johnson: Hello everyone, my name is Kate Johnson. I was able to hack my husband's phone remotely and gained access to all his texts and calls with the help of ghosthacker2351ATgmailDOTcom, he is reliable...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...