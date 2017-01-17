British teen joins Mercedes

Nation News - Friday, January 17, 2017

FORMULA ONE world champions Mercedes have recruited British teenager George Russell as the third member of their young driver programme, joining established F1 racers Pascal Wehrlein and Esteban Ocon....read more

