Tweed applauded at Peoples Campaign forum

Royal Gazette - Friday, January 17, 2017

The Reverend Nicholas Tweed was applauded last night, on the very day he would have had to leave the island, as the Peoples Campaign held its second public forum, with economic empowerment high on the evenings agenda. Bermuda Industrial Union president Chris Furbert, who heads the movement...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tweed row BIU votes to end work stoppage

Curb stands behind Tweed over work permit

BIU waiting on news of Tweed work permit

Minister stands firm in Tweed storm

Furbert Those who want Tweed out are nasty

Furbert OBA blocked pastors work permit

Rev Tweed has misjudged Bermudian public again



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Government to increase subvention for 2017 Carnival

IN PICTURES: Media launch of Mas Domnik 2017

Percy Williams on winter break

American Pharoah’s first foal has arrived

Happy for the recognition

Irwin open Division One with win

Heights, Marl Road clash in Sandals Senior League

SPORTS more
Basketball: Thunder Cats & Court Kings Win

Tyler Butterfield Forms Partnership With HUUB

Photos & Results: Women’s Field Hockey

Basketball: Thunder Cats & Court Kings Win

Results: TBI Men’s Classic Bowling League

No heading

Costa, youre such a letdown

POLITICS more
Donald Trump inauguration: 45th US president to be sworn in

Shaw says FINSAC commission has 7 months to produce report

Boko Haram attacks camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

J'can woman nabbed with cocaine in beef patties in the US

Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president

Haiti president-elect invites former coup leader to his inauguration

Debrett's 500 List: Politics 

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 19 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 19 2017

Debrett's 500 List: Entrepreneurs

Insurers profits down for first nine months

Xtreme Sports Games back with more teams

Luxury yacht charter firm plans Bermuda arm

Digicel introduces new digital music streaming app

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Shaw says FINSAC commission has 7 months to produce report

Boko Haram attacks camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

J'can woman nabbed with cocaine in beef patties in the US

Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president

Haiti president-elect invites former coup leader to his inauguration

Police fire stun gun at their own black Race Relations Advisor after mistaking him for a wanted man

Islamic State blows up famous Palmyra monuments in fresh assault on Unesco city

RELATED STORIES
Tweed row BIU votes to end work stoppage

Curb stands behind Tweed over work permit

BIU waiting on news of Tweed work permit

Minister stands firm in Tweed storm

Furbert Those who want Tweed out are nasty

Furbert OBA blocked pastors work permit

Rev Tweed has misjudged Bermudian public again

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Windies skipper fully focused on team unity
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

13th Senator 2
HENRY: Hello, Are you looking for a business loan,personal loan,home loan,auto loan,student loan,debt consolidation loan,unsecured loan,venture capital etc... Or Were you refused a loan by a bank or any...

Loan Motion
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...