My desire is to serve!

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, January 17, 2017

To bring about the kinds of changes that will help people live healthier and more productive lives, volunteer organisations listen and learn to identify pressing problems that get too little attention.This is why community service is important....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Digicel Foundation appoints new CEO

Dane Richardson takes reins at Digicel Foundation

Digicel, JCPD grant Christmas wish

Digicel Jamaica: Charity in its blood

Digicel Jamaica: Charity in its blood

Digicel Jamaica Foundation reaches 800,000

Digicel Foundation celebrates 10 years



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Windies blind cricketers for warm-up game

JFF says it’s working hard to give U-17 Boyz tools

Dottin set for Heat return following face surgery

Breakthrough!

Allure of the Cup  

Islandwide tour aids preparation goals — U-17 Boyz coach

Marley clan clamps down on festival

SPORTS more
Video: Delray Rawlins Prepares For India Tour

VITA to Begin a Junior Team Tennis League in February

Windies blind cricketers for warm-up game

JFF says it’s working hard to give U-17 Boyz tools

Dottin set for Heat return following face surgery

Breakthrough!

Allure of the Cup  

POLITICS more
Andrew Holness’s Israel visit and the British prison gift

‘JMMB Her Wealth’

Paulwell Sails On To 55

Parliament resumes review of sexual violence bills

Big Catch!

Hampton board must submit report as requested, says education minister

OCA launches probe into CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case

BUSINESS more
From poverty to prosperity: The road map

Cubans cheer end of US “wet foot, dry foot” policy

Cubans bemoan end of ‘wet foot, dry foot’ immigration policy

PHOTO: Educentres

Understanding the root cause of our challenges

Jamaica to host major international tourism conference

Kingston Properties buys Spanish Town Road complex

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Andrew Holness’s Israel visit and the British prison gift

‘JMMB Her Wealth’

Paulwell Sails On To 55

Parliament resumes review of sexual violence bills

Big Catch!

Hampton board must submit report as requested, says education minister

OCA launches probe into CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case

RELATED STORIES
Digicel Foundation appoints new CEO

Dane Richardson takes reins at Digicel Foundation

Digicel, JCPD grant Christmas wish

Digicel Jamaica: Charity in its blood

Digicel Jamaica: Charity in its blood

Digicel Jamaica Foundation reaches 800,000

Digicel Foundation celebrates 10 years

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...