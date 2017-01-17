Double take

Nation News - Friday, January 17, 2017

WHEN THE BARBADOS National Terminal Company Limited (BNTCL) is sold Government is expected to rake in more than double what was speculated as the sale price. Reliable sources informed the WEEKEND NATION...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
FTC oil probe

BNTCL to be sold to SOL

Experts: BNTCL sale could be bad for consumers

BNTCL check

Rubis plea

Two BNTCL offers

Residents fume over gas leak



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
$6 million to stage event, says Lashley

ANSA McAL pulls plug on Soca Monarch competition

'RomÈo et Juliette' tomorrow at Carib 5

Entries open for JCDC competitions

Music Video: Violinist Showcases Bermuda

Spotlight makes dancehall return

Chris Martin’s 'Paper Loving' hits Spotify milestone

SPORTS more
Parkites whip TT in practice match

Unpaid hockey coaches ready to quit

SSFL awardees hail teamwork as key

Central back on track in title race

Give Fraser a passport

Back the Women

GT Beer inks name to Limacol Football….Competition kicks off next Monday

POLITICS more
Al Rawi: Public procurement to be implemented this year

Gopee-Scoon: No fears over Trump

Duke wants answers from Christlyn

Family in pain over shock death

It’s not us in third party!

Govt. denies ExxonMobil funded 2015 Elections campaign

Walter Molano | The new era of de-institulisation and political mavericks

BUSINESS more
Lucky break for Massy Stores promotion winner

RBC economist: TT saved only US$2.6B over 100 years

EU lawmakers reject ‘limited’ money laundering blacklist

JPMorgan settles mortgage discrimination lawsuit

Average 30-year US mortgage rate falls to 4.09%

Russian business world hopes for relief from Trump

Court denies a request to arrest Samsung de facto head

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Separate funerals for murdered couple

Murdered schoolgirl given fairytale send-off

Christlyn: Marijuana for THA votes

Serious bike accident on Harrington Sound

WANTED: Jamar Leroy Ifill

Man who was missing traced

Family in pain over shock death

RELATED STORIES
FTC oil probe

BNTCL to be sold to SOL

Experts: BNTCL sale could be bad for consumers

BNTCL check

Rubis plea

Two BNTCL offers

Residents fume over gas leak

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...