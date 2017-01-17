Guyana explores viability of oil refinery

Kaieteur News - Friday, January 17, 2017

The US had initially ruled out building an oil refinery in Guyana, but this countryâs administration is not taking chances, and feels that it may still be a good idea. As a result, it has retained a top oil and gas consultant to provide a high-level feasibility assessment as to whether...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guyana says it is taking steps to maximise newly discovered oil and gas sector

Govt to dispose of Clico assets

Petrotrin sidesteps questions about job cuts

DHB management opts for fixed, high-level bridge for new crossing : --after completing pre-feasibility studies on structure

Gov’t to ink oil exploration agreement with US-based Anadarko

Gov’t to ink oil exploration agreement with US-based Anadarko

Rowley wants PM to clarify oil find statements



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Music Video: Violinist Showcases Bermuda

Spotlight makes dancehall return

Chris Martin’s 'Paper Loving' hits Spotify milestone

Navino collaborates with new label

'Just a coincidence' - character in play not representing Moravian pastor

Red Stripe all in for Marley's 72nd celebrations

Dispute over 'chattingz' - two artistes claim to have originated the slang

SPORTS more
All set for tomorrow's McKenley-Wint Classic

Sports Briefs

Windies skipper fully focused - on team unity

Start with fit Bimini

Has Guardiola lost the Midas touch?

Dacres back for Big Shot Invitational

Britain's Kempton racecourse may close

POLITICS more
Walter Molano | The new era of de-institulisation and political mavericks

David Jessop | The real challenge of citizenship programmes

Cruise-shipping season begins on high

'Gorilla' or 'guerrilla'? Adler apologises for Venus remark

Obama criticises Congress for refusing to close Cuba prison

Bravo to meet WICB today

We ought to get on the ‘Bay’

BUSINESS more
EU lawmakers reject ‘limited’ money laundering blacklist

JPMorgan settles mortgage discrimination lawsuit

Average 30-year US mortgage rate falls to 4.09%

Russian business world hopes for relief from Trump

Court denies a request to arrest Samsung de facto head

Business group: China preparing to retaliate on trade

Walter Molano | The new era of de-institulisation and political mavericks

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Drug convict Barry Dataram gets 3 more years…for illegal ammo

Court denies a request to arrest Samsung de facto head

Dacres back for Big Shot Invitational

Photos: Paul Marsden Memorial Rugby Game

Photos: Paul Marsden Memorial Rugby Game

Cruise-shipping season begins on high

'Gorilla' or 'guerrilla'? Adler apologises for Venus remark

RELATED STORIES
Guyana says it is taking steps to maximise newly discovered oil and gas sector

Govt to dispose of Clico assets

Petrotrin sidesteps questions about job cuts

DHB management opts for fixed, high-level bridge for new crossing : --after completing pre-feasibility studies on structure

Gov’t to ink oil exploration agreement with US-based Anadarko

Gov’t to ink oil exploration agreement with US-based Anadarko

Rowley wants PM to clarify oil find statements

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...