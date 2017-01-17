DOH Continues to Experience Air Conditioning Issues

St Croix Source - Thursday, January 17, 2017

The air conditioning (AC) unit at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix continues to have technical issues. Therefore, the Department of Health (DOH) on St. Croix will be closing at 12:30 p.m. today and granting administrative leave to the staff. read moreread more

0
RELATED STORIES
DOH Suspends Services at Harwood Medical Complex, Barbel Plaza

DOH Reminds Businesses to Renew Health Permits

DOH to Unveil New Technology Kiosks for Healthier Mothers and Children

DOH to Conduct Zika Virus Education at Local Businesses March 1

Feds Visit V.I. Health Facilities

Charles Harwood Hospital Complex Temporarily Closed Down

Health Offers Vaccination Evening Hours in August



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Spotlight makes dancehall return

Chris Martin’s 'Paper Loving' hits Spotify milestone

Navino collaborates with new label

'Just a coincidence' - character in play not representing Moravian pastor

Red Stripe all in for Marley's 72nd celebrations

Dispute over 'chattingz' - two artistes claim to have originated the slang

Tuff Gong to relaunch vinyl services

SPORTS more
1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV genital infections

‘Progressive increase in rapes since 2009’ – OCA

McNeill calls for immediate action to stem crime in Westmoreland 

Elderly woman perishes in fire — Reports

Trump arrives in Washington with a wave and a salute

OCA mum on OCR, CDA investigation

Cops reported after soliciting $150K from motorist held with lottery scam documents — MOCA

POLITICS more
Trafigura judgment to be handed down April 28

Baptist pastor says Jamaica is in a period of religious, moral distress

Cabinet pleased with progress of new West Bridge

Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness says 'very serious illness' has forced him to quit frontline politics

Column: What Happened Between 2006 – 2016?

PM Skerrit to spend time every month in villages across Dominica

UK PM May says Britain faces momentous change as it leaves EU

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 18 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 18 2017

XL Catlin Tops Advisen’s Pacesetters Index

Column: What Happened Between 2006 – 2016?

Andrea Haffar ‘Captivated’ By Hotel Industry

The CCIC partners with Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship programme (CTEP)

XL Catlin tops product innovation rankings

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Three Chinese sentenced to three years for theft

UPDATE: Chinese nationals get three years for theft

‘Progressive increase in rapes since 2009’ – OCA

McNeill calls for immediate action to stem crime in Westmoreland 

Elderly woman perishes in fire — Reports

Trump arrives in Washington with a wave and a salute

OCA mum on OCR, CDA investigation

RELATED STORIES
DOH Suspends Services at Harwood Medical Complex, Barbel Plaza

DOH Reminds Businesses to Renew Health Permits

DOH to Unveil New Technology Kiosks for Healthier Mothers and Children

DOH to Conduct Zika Virus Education at Local Businesses March 1

Feds Visit V.I. Health Facilities

Charles Harwood Hospital Complex Temporarily Closed Down

Health Offers Vaccination Evening Hours in August

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...