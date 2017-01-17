Female security guards sexually harassed

Jamaica Star - Thursday, January 17, 2017

Female security guards sexually harassedread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Disaster in waiting ... UCASE hopes for industrial council to rescue security guards

Disaster in waiting

UCASE says security guards facing 'disaster'

UCASE proposes three levels for national minimum wage

Future of NWU, UCASE concerns Roberts

Unions move to represent security guards

Security concerns



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Spotlight makes dancehall return

Chris Martin’s 'Paper Loving' hits Spotify milestone

Navino collaborates with new label

'Just a coincidence' - character in play not representing Moravian pastor

Red Stripe all in for Marley's 72nd celebrations

Dispute over 'chattingz' - two artistes claim to have originated the slang

Tuff Gong to relaunch vinyl services

SPORTS more
West Indies Under-19 squad for Super50 Tournament named

Football: BSSF All-Star Teams Announced

Riley Named Men’s Basketball Player Of Week

Ariel Re High School Rugby League Results

Results: Bermuda Mixed Majors Bowling League

Xtreme Sports Games To Be Held On April 1

Football: BSSF All-Star Teams Announced

POLITICS more
Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness says 'very serious illness' has forced him to quit frontline politics

Column: What Happened Between 2006 – 2016?

PM Skerrit to spend time every month in villages across Dominica

UK PM May says Britain faces momentous change as it leaves EU

Web of investigations entangles Israel’s ‘King Bibi’

Burts pledge on campaign finance reform

Police protest plan revealed

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 18 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 18 2017

XL Catlin Tops Advisen’s Pacesetters Index

Column: What Happened Between 2006 – 2016?

Andrea Haffar ‘Captivated’ By Hotel Industry

The CCIC partners with Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship programme (CTEP)

XL Catlin tops product innovation rankings

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Man sentenced to prison for making threats

Shooting victim identified

Police to ride buses for free

Only Obeah can fight crime - Constituents support Robert Montague

Local environmentalist expresses concern over killing of collegue in Mexico

Montague welcomes US decision to resume gun export to Jamaica

Grange wants sex offence committee to expedite its work

RELATED STORIES
Disaster in waiting ... UCASE hopes for industrial council to rescue security guards

Disaster in waiting

UCASE says security guards facing 'disaster'

UCASE proposes three levels for national minimum wage

Future of NWU, UCASE concerns Roberts

Unions move to represent security guards

Security concerns

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

RECENT COMMENTS
LOTTO SCAMMER WHO TRIES TO BRIBE POLICE ENDS UP IN JAIL
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Contractor general carrying out 'review' of Caricel operator - Ian Moore, George Neil added as company directors
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s non-performing loans down 27 percent
HENRY: HOW I GOT MY LOAN FROM THIS GREAT COMPANY email, henryloanscompany@yahoo.com I’m Henry Donald by name. I live in CANADA, i want to use this medium to alert all loan seekers to be very careful...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...