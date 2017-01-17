Gambia crisis: British tourists flee as West African forces poised to intervene to remove Yahya Jammeh

Telegraph UK - Thursday, January 17, 2017

Gambia crisis: British tourists flee as West African forces poised to intervene to remove Yahya Jammeh ALL SECTIONS More Gambia crisis: British tourists flee as West African forces poised to intervene to remove Yahya Jammeh Tourists are seen gathered as they board buses leaving for the airport...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gambia crisis: Everything you need to know about the battle to remove president Yahya Jammeh

Nearly 1,000 British tourists to be flown back from Gambia by Thomas Cook 

West African states prepare to invade Gambia to force Yahya Jammeh to hand power to president-elect Adama Barrow

West African leaders arrive in Gambia to convince Yahya Jammeh to step down, as soldiers 'take over election building'

Gambia’s Jammeh refuses to accept election result

Gambia's top team lose half their players as they flee on people-smuggling boats to Europe

Gambia accuses U.S., Britain of plotting to overthrow government



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
St James Municipal Corporation honours Cornwall College d’Cup football team

Petersfield FC meet Faulkland FC in Western Confed game

Reno FC seek third straight RSPL win

MBU get nod

3 Nittty seeks dancehall fame

$300K at stake in All Fours

Ken Boothe for Avant Academy fundraiser

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, January 19, 2017

Team scoops medals in Virginia

Simons on target for reserves

All-Stars do battle for bragging rights

Cash boost for netball qualifying bid

Cycling helped save my life

Western Sports Diary - January 19, 2017

POLITICS more
Global Services Promotion Programme

Leave the fountain alone!

Senate passes legislation increasing minimum marriage age to 18

PM defends embattled minister in blackmail scandal

Inaugural speech is Trump’s time to rise to occasion

St Vincent deports Trinis

Mom vows to sue hospital despite apology

BUSINESS more
MovieTowne C3 ciniplex opens

$300K at stake in All Fours

Foreign currency situation is under control and will return to normalcy – GCCI Head

First China-London freight train arrives

OCA to investigate CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case involving 6-y-o

Obama warns Trump, tells supporters ‘we’ll be okay’

Marks commends organisers of scholarship fund

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Montague wants improved working conditions for security guards

US$460M vaccine initiative to tackle viruses

30 missing in central Italy avalanche that buries hotel

Man, 2 children dead after gunmen shoot six in Hanover

Sex offender jailed for having one-night stand with woman he met in pub without telling police

Marijuana use ‘on the rise’

Leave the fountain alone!

RELATED STORIES
Gambia crisis: Everything you need to know about the battle to remove president Yahya Jammeh

Nearly 1,000 British tourists to be flown back from Gambia by Thomas Cook 

West African states prepare to invade Gambia to force Yahya Jammeh to hand power to president-elect Adama Barrow

West African leaders arrive in Gambia to convince Yahya Jammeh to step down, as soldiers 'take over election building'

Gambia’s Jammeh refuses to accept election result

Gambia's top team lose half their players as they flee on people-smuggling boats to Europe

Gambia accuses U.S., Britain of plotting to overthrow government

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...