Kerber and Williams reach third round

Antigua Observer - Thursday, January 17, 2017

Defending champion Angelique Kerber survived an onslaught from fellow German Carina Witthoeft to advance to the Australian Open third round. Kerber â top seed at a Grand Slam for the first time â struggled with her serve in a second-set tie-break before prevailing 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-2....read more

