Rebel members of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet preparing to vote against article 50

Telegraph UK - Thursday, January 17, 2017

Rebel members of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet preparing to vote against article 50 ALL SECTIONS More Rebel members of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet preparing to vote against article 50 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn Credit: DARREN STAPLES 19 January 2017 8:22am A number of rebellious...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Brexit: Theresa May tells EU that 'no deal is better than a bad deal for Britain'

Brexit Briefing: Jeremy Corbyn's free movement of principles. Sign up for your new teatime newsletter

Labour split over immigration after Keir Starmer says system must change 

Exposed: Labour's Brexit betrayal as deputy leader in Brussels deletes lines from key report in 'sneaky' attempt to water down EU terms

'Brexit could cost 200,000 City jobs without transitional deal', warn peers as David Davis set for grilling from MPs today

Labour demands for Theresa May to reveal Brexit negotiation strategy before triggering Article 50 are 'foolish'

Labour will block Article 50 unless Theresa May agrees to Jeremy Corbyn's 'Brexit bottom line'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
3 Nittty seeks dancehall fame

$300K at stake in All Fours

Ken Boothe for Avant Academy fundraiser

Young stalwarts launch Xaymaca International for carnival in Jamaica

Subdivided music less than sum of its parts

Business Access TV fetes Glenhope Nursery children

‘King Of The Hype’ Event Set For February 4

SPORTS more
BFA eyeing historic finals berth with expanded World Cup

AB de Villiers out of England Test series

Always be ready to entertain ‘Angels

Police down Army 21-16 in ASNL

$300K at stake in All Fours

Has CWI, TTCB given up on Bravo and Pooran?

‘Lighter’ Lewis cops MVP award in bpTT Mayaro Basketball League

POLITICS more
Attorney General: The UWI is not beyond the reach of the PAAC

Wray and Nephew praised for big environmental push

Lovell aims to hold gov’t accountable at Budget protest

PM warns heads of State boards

Always be ready to entertain ‘Angels

$300K at stake in All Fours

Sealy, Colthrust treble winners at 2nd NAAA meet

BUSINESS more
MovieTowne C3 ciniplex opens

$300K at stake in All Fours

Foreign currency situation is under control and will return to normalcy – GCCI Head

First China-London freight train arrives

OCA to investigate CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case involving 6-y-o

Obama warns Trump, tells supporters ‘we’ll be okay’

Marks commends organisers of scholarship fund

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
MBU get nod

White NY cop goes on trial for killing Jamaican

Seiveright urges ganja farmers to look beyond ‘so so weed’

This Day in History - January 19

Photo: VP-elect meets Jamaican ambassador

Desperate last-minute call for Obama to pardon Garvey

Free bus ride for Corporate Area cops

RELATED STORIES
Brexit: Theresa May tells EU that 'no deal is better than a bad deal for Britain'

Brexit Briefing: Jeremy Corbyn's free movement of principles. Sign up for your new teatime newsletter

Labour split over immigration after Keir Starmer says system must change 

Exposed: Labour's Brexit betrayal as deputy leader in Brussels deletes lines from key report in 'sneaky' attempt to water down EU terms

'Brexit could cost 200,000 City jobs without transitional deal', warn peers as David Davis set for grilling from MPs today

Labour demands for Theresa May to reveal Brexit negotiation strategy before triggering Article 50 are 'foolish'

Labour will block Article 50 unless Theresa May agrees to Jeremy Corbyn's 'Brexit bottom line'

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
jimmy loof: Hello Everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Finance Minister blanks idea of IMF help to turn around local economy
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Photo: Fitness crisis
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
jimmy loof: Hello everyone. My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...