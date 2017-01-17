6 of TTs finest get Presidents Medal

Trinidad Newsday - Thursday, January 17, 2017

SIX of this country's finest young brains received the coveted President's Medal for excellent performance in their examinations at both primary and secondary levels. They were honoured during a presentation ceremony for the 2016 Awards of National Scholarships and Awards System (Incentives to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Roget warns of widespread strike action

‘Make use of your headstart’

Sagicor picks scholars

Carmona: Good parenting the key to success

Prez: Conflict resolution crisis in TT

Naparima Girls cops 33 scholarships

Students excel in Cape, SEA



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photo: Fitness crisis

Hurricanes warning

Recent good form gives Reno hope of making RSPL semis

Work to be done!

Reggae Boy McCleary thrilled with new Reading deal

Obama warns Trump, tells supporters ‘we’ll be okay’

Marks commends organisers of scholarship fund

SPORTS more
Dage Minors Named ‘Track Athlete Of Week’

Small Fry All Stars Place 2nd at Basketball Tournament in P.R.

Cameroon battle back to beat Guinea-Bissau

Mavs edge Bulls, Spurs and Raptors win

Lucas sees Liverpool through in FA Cup replay

Pollard’s best sends Brathwaite, Thunder tumbling out

‘We are very proud!’

POLITICS more
Dudley Thompson centenary

We’re all wary of the unpredictable Trump

OCA to investigate CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case involving 6-y-o

Obama warns Trump, tells supporters ‘we’ll be okay’

Marks commends organisers of scholarship fund

For third-straight time Earth sets hottest year record

US lifts gun ban

BUSINESS more
OCA to investigate CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case involving 6-y-o

Obama warns Trump, tells supporters ‘we’ll be okay’

Marks commends organisers of scholarship fund

For third-straight time Earth sets hottest year record

US lifts gun ban

Jamaica records first case of Zika-related microcephaly?

Ganja hidden in onion shipment; men charged

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Suspect in 2016 Castle Coakley Homicide Returned to Territory

Dudley Thompson centenary

We’re all wary of the unpredictable Trump

Cameroon battle back to beat Guinea-Bissau

Mavs edge Bulls, Spurs and Raptors win

Lucas sees Liverpool through in FA Cup replay

Pollard’s best sends Brathwaite, Thunder tumbling out

RELATED STORIES
Roget warns of widespread strike action

‘Make use of your headstart’

Sagicor picks scholars

Carmona: Good parenting the key to success

Prez: Conflict resolution crisis in TT

Naparima Girls cops 33 scholarships

Students excel in Cape, SEA

RECENT COMMENTS
Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
the bishop: am very sure he the bishop was set up by this police man we know him personaly

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

RECENT COMMENTS
Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
the bishop: am very sure he the bishop was set up by this police man we know him personaly

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....