Sections of Corporate Area to be without water for three days

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

The National Water Commission (NWC) says sections of the Corporate Area will be without piped water for at least three days due to the collapse of a section of its sewer main. The NWC says the collapse occurred in the Washington Gardens community,...read more

