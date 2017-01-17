PSC Clarifies New LEAC Base Rates for WAPA

St Croix Source - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

The Public Services Commission (PSC) seeks to clarify information regarding the new Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause (LEAC) and new base rates for the Water and Power Authority (WAPA). read moreread more

0
RELATED STORIES
PSC OKs Changes in LEAC, Base Rate

PSC OKs Changes in LEAC, Base Rate

PSC OKs Changes in LEAC, Base Rate

Regulatory Utility Commissioners Pick PSC Commissioner for Committee Seat

PSC Open House Offers Discounts on Phone Services

Public Services Commission Holds Public Hearings on WAPA Increases

LEAC Going Down For Now



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Frass Hill, Chin Chin ready to 'Saddle Up'

Iceman releases video for 'Jam Jam Party'

Jahiant releases video for 'Shoot The Youth'

Bounty, Ninja Man urge J'cans to help fight crime

BNT Exhibition To Highlight Historic Paintings

Triple Kay International releases song for carnival season

Bodyguards for swans as Cornish town funds security to protect nests during festival

SPORTS more
Police seek assistance in Goodwill shooting

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel Play launches new channels to usher in New Year

Dasani came on board for race weekend

Resorts World Bimini to host wahoo challenge

Team Bahamas in Argentina preparing for global event; 16 teams to participate

New insect species discovered at Leon Levy Native Plant Preserve on Eleuthera

Ball Hockey: Giants & Oshawa Generals Win

POLITICS more
ONLINE POLL RESULTS: Heather Murray should not be fired

UK Supreme Court to issue Brexit ruling on Tuesday

UN adviser wants new consortium to bolster Haiti’s long-term recovery

Businessman murdered in St Ann

46 'severely injured' people remain at Nigeria bombing scene

Opposition quizzes Holness about Israel visit

Earth breaks heat record in 2016 for third year in a row

BUSINESS more
LOM fund maintains five-star rating

Web hosting team move into co-working space

AS I SEE THINGS: Energy security

BUSINESS BYTE: Digicel Play launches new channels to usher in New Year

Team Bahamas in Argentina preparing for global event; 16 teams to participate

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 17 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 17 2017

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
ONLINE POLL RESULTS: Heather Murray should not be fired

UK Supreme Court to issue Brexit ruling on Tuesday

UN adviser wants new consortium to bolster Haiti’s long-term recovery

Businessman murdered in St Ann

46 'severely injured' people remain at Nigeria bombing scene

Opposition quizzes Holness about Israel visit

Earth breaks heat record in 2016 for third year in a row

RELATED STORIES
PSC OKs Changes in LEAC, Base Rate

PSC OKs Changes in LEAC, Base Rate

PSC OKs Changes in LEAC, Base Rate

Regulatory Utility Commissioners Pick PSC Commissioner for Committee Seat

PSC Open House Offers Discounts on Phone Services

Public Services Commission Holds Public Hearings on WAPA Increases

LEAC Going Down For Now

RECENT COMMENTS
Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
the bishop: am very sure he the bishop was set up by this police man we know him personaly

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

RECENT COMMENTS
Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
the bishop: am very sure he the bishop was set up by this police man we know him personaly

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....