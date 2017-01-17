Videos: Interviews On Bermuda vs Canada Match

Bernews - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

Bermuda is getting set to take on Canada in an international friendly match at the National Sports Centre on Sunday, January 22, and the BFA held a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Videos: Interviews On Bermuda vs Canada Match

Bermuda vs Canada Football Match This Sunday

Bermuda vs Canada Football Match This Sunday

Photos: Dominican Republic vs Bermuda Football

Football: Dominican Republic Defeats Bermuda

Football: Dominican Republic Defeats Bermuda

Bermuda’s Team Named For Caribbean Cup



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BNT Exhibition To Highlight Historic Paintings

Triple Kay International releases song for carnival season

Bodyguards for swans as Cornish town funds security to protect nests during festival

High-class food, but low-cost dining

Natural remedies worked for my baby

Alize makes mark in fashion world

Reel incentives - Gov't committed to supporting J'can film sector

SPORTS more
Registration Opens: Free Kids Cricket Program

2017 RES Spring Series Shows This Weekend

Ball Hockey: Giants & Oshawa Generals Win

Registration Opens: Free Kids Cricket Program

2017 RES Spring Series Shows This Weekend

Justin Donawa Finishes First In Triple Jump

Videos: Interviews On Bermuda vs Canada Match

POLITICS more
30 communities benefitting from JSIF solid waste management project

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Heather Murray matter blown out of proportion

J'can teacher being sought for deportation from Turks and Caicos

Jamaican bobsleigh team seeks funding to hire coach

Paul Nuttall set to contest the Stoke Central by-election, say reports

A great test of philosophy is coming

Culture minister seeks support to maintain heritage sites

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 17 2017

Fitch: ‘Significant Element’ Of EU-US Agreement

Argo Preliminary Loss Estimates: $20/25 Million

XL Catlin Appoints Dr. Karna: Chief Data Officer

Advanced Services Finds Home At Connectech

Survey: CEO Confidence Rises Despite New Risks

Tech threats and opportunities for Bermuda

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Court: Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening Words

30 communities benefitting from JSIF solid waste management project

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Heather Murray matter blown out of proportion

J'can teacher being sought for deportation from Turks and Caicos

Jamaican bobsleigh team seeks funding to hire coach

Holiday bosses 'did not want to scare Tunisia tourists with army of police', inquest into Sousse massacre hears

Depp and Heard finalise divorce

RELATED STORIES
Videos: Interviews On Bermuda vs Canada Match

Bermuda vs Canada Football Match This Sunday

Bermuda vs Canada Football Match This Sunday

Photos: Dominican Republic vs Bermuda Football

Football: Dominican Republic Defeats Bermuda

Football: Dominican Republic Defeats Bermuda

Bermuda’s Team Named For Caribbean Cup

RECENT COMMENTS
Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
the bishop: am very sure he the bishop was set up by this police man we know him personaly

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

RECENT COMMENTS
Cop, spiritual leader in court for murder
the bishop: am very sure he the bishop was set up by this police man we know him personaly

Two people arrested over Pippa Middleton iCloud hack 
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....