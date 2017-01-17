Dolphin Quest gains humane certification

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

Bermudas Dolphin Quest has joined an elite group of institutions around the world to have attained certification under the global American Humane Conservation programme. A team of auditors from American Humane, the countrys first national humane organisation and the worlds largest certifier of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dolphin Quest makes donation to WindReach

Charity plans outreach day at Dolphin Quest

Stevenson says close Dolphin Quest

Outerbridge leads calls for Dolphin Quest closure

Second baby dolphin born at Dolphin Quest within days of earlier arrival

New addition for Dolphin Quest

New additional for Dolphin Quest



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Alize makes mark in fashion world

Reel incentives - Gov't committed to supporting J'can film sector

Bounty, Ninja lecture cops

Hampton Board slaps Reid, doesn’t support Murray going on leave

Trafigura an exercise in futility, says Knight

Shaw says 2% growth expected by March

Missing trio found dead in Negril

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, January 18, 2017

BRFU thrilled with High School League

Camp to fulfil needs of all levels

A challenging trip for English visitors

A challenging trip for English visitors

High-flyer Clemons ready for national duty

Bascome a perfect fit for Bermuda

POLITICS more
Culture minister seeks support to maintain heritage sites

3 large earthquakes hit central Italy in an hour

T&T Senate passes legislation to raise legal age of marriage to 18

AC Village takes shape on Cross Island

Parliament approves Commodities Regulatory Authority bill

Mongoose and dog

Analyst dismisses UPP boycott as ‘opposition theatrics’

BUSINESS more
Parliament approves Commodities Regulatory Authority bill

Mongoose and dog

Jamaica confident about reviving pork exports to Caricom

Briefing | Income inequality and Global risks 2017

Cyprus enjoyed record tourist arrivals in 2016

Asia drives rise in 2016 world tourism numbers: UN

Davos: China’s Xi says no one will win trade war

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Culture minister seeks support to maintain heritage sites

3 large earthquakes hit central Italy in an hour

T&T Senate passes legislation to raise legal age of marriage to 18

Mongoose and dog

Big guns advance at Australia Open

Residents affected by noise pollution advised to write police

'Please check our lock-up too'

RELATED STORIES
Dolphin Quest makes donation to WindReach

Charity plans outreach day at Dolphin Quest

Stevenson says close Dolphin Quest

Outerbridge leads calls for Dolphin Quest closure

Second baby dolphin born at Dolphin Quest within days of earlier arrival

New addition for Dolphin Quest

New additional for Dolphin Quest

RECENT COMMENTS
UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

RECENT COMMENTS
UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...