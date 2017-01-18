Can’t listen to the empty talk; check the figures

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

To love truth for truth sake is the principal part of human perfection in this world, and the seed plot of all virtues. â John Locke Local Opinion Wed, 18 Jan 2017 00:00:00 GMT The acting police commishâs crime stats just a bunch of malarkey...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
ItelBPO to double operation, workforce by year end

Itelbpo opens fourth call centre

Itelbpo Smart Solutions opens fourth call centre site

Itel-BPO expands in Kingston and Montego Bay

itel-BPO expanding in Kingston and Montego Bay as client base grows

Itel-BPO Solutions enters MPO market

itel-BPO lands new US-based client



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bounty, Ninja lecture cops

Hampton Board slaps Reid, doesn’t support Murray going on leave

Trafigura an exercise in futility, says Knight

Shaw says 2% growth expected by March

Missing trio found dead in Negril

Lawyer files multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Government, cop

After 12: Pink & Black...yea!

SPORTS more
Photos: Bermuda Youth Chess Tournament

Basketball League: Sky Force & Rimrockers Win

Cyprus enjoyed record tourist arrivals in 2016

Asia drives rise in 2016 world tourism numbers: UN

Davos: China’s Xi says no one will win trade war

Money and power: Samsung embroiled in S Korea scandal

IMF boosts US growth estimate on expected stimulus

POLITICS more
Can’t listen to the empty talk; check the figures

Money and power: Samsung embroiled in S Korea scandal

IMF boosts US growth estimate on expected stimulus

May puts Britain on course for ‘hard’ Brexit

NY Times sees cuts, investments in strategic plan

Rolls-Royce to pay £671 million in bribery settlement

Tobacco giant BAT buys out US firm Reynolds in mega-deal

BUSINESS more
Cyprus enjoyed record tourist arrivals in 2016

Asia drives rise in 2016 world tourism numbers: UN

Davos: China’s Xi says no one will win trade war

Money and power: Samsung embroiled in S Korea scandal

IMF boosts US growth estimate on expected stimulus

May puts Britain on course for ‘hard’ Brexit

NY Times sees cuts, investments in strategic plan

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Can’t listen to the empty talk; check the figures

Portmore meet Newland in Happy Sutherland KO semis

Catherine Hall off to winning start in Sandals league

Ziadie bang on target at Driftwood Gun Club tourney

FA Cup to make Jamaican stop on Caribbean tour

Something to think about!

Atmosphere ideal for think tank on Caribbean football confederation — McIntosh

RELATED STORIES
ItelBPO to double operation, workforce by year end

Itelbpo opens fourth call centre

Itelbpo Smart Solutions opens fourth call centre site

Itel-BPO expands in Kingston and Montego Bay

itel-BPO expanding in Kingston and Montego Bay as client base grows

Itel-BPO Solutions enters MPO market

itel-BPO lands new US-based client

RECENT COMMENTS
UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...

RECENT COMMENTS
UPDATE: Body found in wrecked vehicle in Bioche
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
QUEEN: Hello friends U Need Any Help on hacking for the following try cyberhacklove@gmail.com i have used him so many times and he never fails me he is the best hacker i have ever employed . Thank me...

Liberation theology and Jamaica’s oppressed
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Markel Catco appoints Whiley
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Queen Aziza is crowned
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Mother, son among 4 murdered in St Vincent
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Longest serving PNM general secretary lauded at funeral
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Canawaima Ferry operations affected by yellow fever restrictions, mechanical problems
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
GOLDEN GROUP: Hi. We are a group of hackers called Golden Group and we offer hacking services for everyone. Some of our services are: - Get any password from any Email Address. - Get any password from any...