G.S.U. Officer Accused of Personal Grudge and Harassment of Couple

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, January 17, 2017

Back in December, a San Ignacio couple came to our studios to make a complaint against a GSU Officer. They claimed that they were brutalized at the hands of the [...]read more

RELATED STORIES
Boy pepper sprayed, others brutalized in G.S.U. Pickstock raid

G.S.U. Charged with Manhandling San Ignacio Couple

G.S.U. Senior Personnel Demand Apology Over Alleged Sexual Harassment Allegations

G.S.U. At It Again; City Man Charges He Was Beaten Up and Shot with Rubber Bullets

Cayo Police Investigate Shooting by G.S.U.

San Ignacio cop arraigned for extortion

B.N.T.U. heads west; rains didn’t deter teachers from sending message to G.O.B.



