Traders raise funds for Tomorrows Voices

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Traders taking part in last months holiday market in Dockyard showed the meaning of the holiday spirit by raising 700 for charity. Each business taking part contributed 50 each half the fee to take part towards Tomorrows Voices, which helps people with autism, pervasive developmental disorders...read more

