Displaced Clifton boys offered new home

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, January 17, 2017

WESTERN BUREAU:Less than 24 hours after losing their home and belongings to a fire, the 28 affected residents of the Clifton Boys' Home in Darliston, Westmoreland, have been offered a new home, thanks to the generosity of the son of a former...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Displaced Clifton's Boys Home wards could be housed outside of Westmoreland

CDA seeks contributions for wards of Clifton Boys Home

Short-term housing for Clifton boys after fire destroys Westmoreland home

Central Westmoreland students receive educational assistance

Cornwall residents lauded

New Custos of Westmoreland Installed

New Custos for Westmoreland



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermuda’s ‘King Infamus’ To Perform In Miami

On Island Profile: The Creative Culture of Tasida Kelch

Rebel Salute in pictures

Poetry in motion aims at charities

Zyanigh pushing See You Cry

Rebel salutes festival

Grub Cooper to get Rita Marley award

SPORTS more
NZ beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Atkinson pleased to make black history

Honour Awards: Bolt - The sprinting king

Basketball League: Island Ballers, Hoopstars Win

Perinchief Wins Invitational Men’s Triple Jump

Kean, Central Win MLK Basketball Tourney

Kean, Central Win MLK Basketball Tourney

POLITICS more
Beyond immorality?

Is rejecting the prison deal really beneficial to Jamaica?

The acting police commish’s crime stats just a bunch of malarkey

Pound drops after Brexit backing from Trump

Prisoners occupy roof of Brazil jail after massacre

This day in History — January 17

Regional energy ministers meet in Bahamas this month

BUSINESS more
IMF raises China growth forecast but warns on debt

Diversification key to business viability

Man, 24, texts his way to a new car

Cotton tree falls on house, killing father and daughter

Montague says J’can taxpayers would have had to fund bulk of UK-proposed project

Trafigura appeal expected to start today

Government improving prison conditions, says Montague

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Beyond immorality?

Is rejecting the prison deal really beneficial to Jamaica?

The acting police commish’s crime stats just a bunch of malarkey

Thunder hoping Brathwaite stays if semi-finals

Samuels named in Hurricanes’ Super50 squad

On the inside rails…On the inside rails…On the inside rails…

Winners’ comments…winners’ comments…winners’ comments

RELATED STORIES
Displaced Clifton's Boys Home wards could be housed outside of Westmoreland

CDA seeks contributions for wards of Clifton Boys Home

Short-term housing for Clifton boys after fire destroys Westmoreland home

Central Westmoreland students receive educational assistance

Cornwall residents lauded

New Custos of Westmoreland Installed

New Custos for Westmoreland

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Premier answers criticism of protest remarks
JORDAN WHITEMAN: Last month, it was my birthday, the anniversary of my late husband’s death, and a time when I experienced another loss in my family. I was in total depression also because the gentleman I had...

US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Premier answers criticism of protest remarks
JORDAN WHITEMAN: Last month, it was my birthday, the anniversary of my late husband’s death, and a time when I experienced another loss in my family. I was in total depression also because the gentleman I had...

US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...