Emma Watson confirms she turned down Cinderella before taking on 'role model' Belle

Telegraph UK - Monday, January 17, 2017

Emma Watson confirms she turned down Cinderella before taking on 'role model' Belle ALL SECTIONS More Emma Watson confirms she turned down Cinderella before taking on 'role model' Belle Watson will play Belle after turning down Cinderella 17 January 2017 12:01am Emma Watson, the British actress,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
New Winterwatch presenter horrified after being accused of 'busting into the party' in diversity row

What next for Michelle Obama: Speaking circuit, memoirs, fashion brand or an - unlikely - 2020 presidential run?

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris 'incredibly offended' by new TV movie's portrayal of her father

Full transcript of the Donald Trump press conference

Harry Potter producer Sonia Friedman heads The Stage 100 power list

Duchess of Cambridge's family portraits earn her membership of Royal Photographic Society

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd breaks silence after deaths of mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ky-Mani headlines Dubai beachfest

Eyewitness recalls moment gunman opened fire at Mexico festival

At least five dead, 15 hurt in shooting at Mexico's BPM music festival

Competition Winner Kemda Bean Receives Prize

High rollers flock Christmas Ball

Superb veterans roll back the clock

Gays love dancehall - Cross-dresser Chrissy was inspired by Passa Passa DVDs

SPORTS more
Basketball League: Island Ballers, Hoopstars Win

Storm, Storm Lightning & North Village Win

Flying Colours Mountain Bike Series Results

Minors Wins, Meets NCAA/NEICAAA Qualifying

12 Teams To Compete In Youth America’s Cup

Photos Set #2: 2017 Marathon & Half Marathon

Morseman strolls to emphatic win

POLITICS more
20-y-o hotel worker shot dead in St Ann

Venezuela debuts new banknotes amid soaring inflation

JAMPRO pushing for simpler ways to trade

US, Cuba sign law enforcement deal

CDA, Clifton Boys' Home board discussing relocation of wards

Premier Extends Thanks To President Obama

PC: ‘Social And Economic Empowerment For All’

BUSINESS more
Venezuela debuts new banknotes amid soaring inflation

JAMPRO pushing for simpler ways to trade

US, Cuba sign law enforcement deal

CDA, Clifton Boys' Home board discussing relocation of wards

‘Favoured’ Status For Vessels In Chinese Ports

BSX unchanged

China boost for islands shipping registry

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
20-y-o hotel worker shot dead in St Ann

Venezuela debuts new banknotes amid soaring inflation

JAMPRO pushing for simpler ways to trade

US, Cuba sign law enforcement deal

CDA, Clifton Boys' Home board discussing relocation of wards

Fatalities unfortunate, but we have to defend ourselves — police

Farmer shot dead at Clarendon home

RELATED STORIES
New Winterwatch presenter horrified after being accused of 'busting into the party' in diversity row

What next for Michelle Obama: Speaking circuit, memoirs, fashion brand or an - unlikely - 2020 presidential run?

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris 'incredibly offended' by new TV movie's portrayal of her father

Full transcript of the Donald Trump press conference

Harry Potter producer Sonia Friedman heads The Stage 100 power list

Duchess of Cambridge's family portraits earn her membership of Royal Photographic Society

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd breaks silence after deaths of mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Premier answers criticism of protest remarks
JORDAN WHITEMAN: Last month, it was my birthday, the anniversary of my late husband’s death, and a time when I experienced another loss in my family. I was in total depression also because the gentleman I had...

US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Premier answers criticism of protest remarks
JORDAN WHITEMAN: Last month, it was my birthday, the anniversary of my late husband’s death, and a time when I experienced another loss in my family. I was in total depression also because the gentleman I had...

US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...