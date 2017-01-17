Education Ministry to comment February on Hampton principal's leave challenge

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, January 17, 2017

The Education Ministry says it will not comment on the latest development involving Principal of the St Elizabeth-based Hampton School, Heather Murray, until next month. Murray is challenging the education ministryâs decision to send...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Hampton principal sent on two weeks leave, to seek professional counselling too

Hampton principal sent on leave

Hampton principal says sorry ... calls behaviour at courthouse imprudent, inappropriate

Hampton students want principal to remain in position

Petition launched calling for dismissal of Hampton principal

Embattled Hampton principal summoned by school board executive committee

Girls' school principal faces backlash for appearance at Moravian minister's court hearing



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ky-Mani headlines Dubai beachfest

Eyewitness recalls moment gunman opened fire at Mexico festival

At least five dead, 15 hurt in shooting at Mexico's BPM music festival

Competition Winner Kemda Bean Receives Prize

High rollers flock Christmas Ball

Superb veterans roll back the clock

Gays love dancehall - Cross-dresser Chrissy was inspired by Passa Passa DVDs

SPORTS more
Storm, Storm Lightning & North Village Win

Flying Colours Mountain Bike Series Results

Minors Wins, Meets NCAA/NEICAAA Qualifying

12 Teams To Compete In Youth America’s Cup

Photos Set #2: 2017 Marathon & Half Marathon

Morseman strolls to emphatic win

Four men remanded for murder of Chris Blanc

POLITICS more
Premier Extends Thanks To President Obama

PC: ‘Social And Economic Empowerment For All’

Photos: Premier Meets Chinese Ambassador

One Hour Video: BPSU President Jason Hayward

Williams to appoint panel to fast-track Ward Theatre redevelopment

Northern Ireland sets March 2 election after government collapse

British pound sags ahead of May’s Brexit speech

BUSINESS more
‘Favoured’ Status For Vessels In Chinese Ports

BSX unchanged

China boost for islands shipping registry

British pound sags ahead of May’s Brexit speech

Barbados opposition wants answers on state of the economy

Oil workers union against privatising Petrotrin

Guyana president wants more banking services for hinterland customers

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Fatalities unfortunate, but we have to defend ourselves — police

Farmer shot dead at Clarendon home

National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee names new speaker

Jamaicans urged to prepare for earthquakes

Sigma Run early registration ends January 20

Wife of T&T president supports increased age for marriage

Local cannabis licensing process faster than in US, Canada

RELATED STORIES
Hampton principal sent on two weeks leave, to seek professional counselling too

Hampton principal sent on leave

Hampton principal says sorry ... calls behaviour at courthouse imprudent, inappropriate

Hampton students want principal to remain in position

Petition launched calling for dismissal of Hampton principal

Embattled Hampton principal summoned by school board executive committee

Girls' school principal faces backlash for appearance at Moravian minister's court hearing

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Premier answers criticism of protest remarks
JORDAN WHITEMAN: Last month, it was my birthday, the anniversary of my late husband’s death, and a time when I experienced another loss in my family. I was in total depression also because the gentleman I had...

US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
veronica: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Premier answers criticism of protest remarks
JORDAN WHITEMAN: Last month, it was my birthday, the anniversary of my late husband’s death, and a time when I experienced another loss in my family. I was in total depression also because the gentleman I had...

US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...