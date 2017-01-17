YIDA’s EIA in the hands of DCA

Antigua Observer - Monday, January 17, 2017

The Development Control Authority (DCA) now has in its possession a copy of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the multi-million dollar Guiana Island Project by YIDA development.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Nicki Minaj refuses to appear on ‘Real Housewives of New York’

PM Browne Warns Public

“Serious situation” in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Nobel for work on ‘exotic’ matter explained with bagel

Darth Vader lives!

Trinidad government seeking to raise millions on the international market

Caribbean artistes come together for Dominica in Canada



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Marion ministers, upset Tarrus leaves Salute

Night and day, wind and raindrops - Rebel Salute night two a 13-hour marathon

Salute ends on high

Tall Rich hooked on Changes

Angostura fetes the media

SIGs to manage carnival shows

A tale of two styles

SPORTS more
Kohli, Jadhav centuries help India beat England

Ibrahimovic rescues Man Utd in Liverpool draw

‘Mane’ man

Cricket gift!

Cameron focused on keeping WICB relevant, profitable

FA president deserves sacking for Saintfiet fiasco — Warner

‘Hart-felt’

POLITICS more
A&B gets loan to address energy needs

UWI professor links higher education with choosing good politicians

Ramjattan says Opposition free to bring amendment to 2.00 a.m. curfew

Night and day, wind and raindrops - Rebel Salute night two a 13-hour marathon

Pride in this rich country called Jamaica

No quick fix to nursing brain drain

Britain threatens to undercut EU if Brexit plans fail

BUSINESS more
High-level team for stock exchange conference

CAL and RBC sign new agreement

Tobago hoteliers: We’re not afraid of Sandals

Clico surety

EYDG seeks to foster entrepreneurial outlook among youth

’95% Of Clients With Active Domain Back Online’

Manufacturing contributed J$55.9b to gov't coffers last year - JMA

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Former Barbuda senator wants Virdee’s lease revoked

Tunisia beach massacre inquests due to begin

Ramjattan says Opposition free to bring amendment to 2.00 a.m. curfew

Voodoo shrine uncovered in lotto scam operation

Clarendon records three murders in three days

Crime not limited to unstructured communities – police

Editors' Forum | What is your wish list for Clarendon for 2017?

RELATED STORIES
Nicki Minaj refuses to appear on ‘Real Housewives of New York’

PM Browne Warns Public

“Serious situation” in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Nobel for work on ‘exotic’ matter explained with bagel

Darth Vader lives!

Trinidad government seeking to raise millions on the international market

Caribbean artistes come together for Dominica in Canada

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Loya: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jack @v ia Email : hackanydatabase@gmail.com Whats-...

US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

A Man Of Honour
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
Loya: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jack @v ia Email : hackanydatabase@gmail.com Whats-...

US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

A Man Of Honour
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...