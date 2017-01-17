CDA chairman focuses on Gaspar Grande clean-up

Trinidad Newsday - Monday, January 17, 2017

In keeping with the aim of the national clean-up campaign launched by the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government last Saturday on the Foreshore area, the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) supported the initiative by taking care of its own. Led by the Chairman of the CDA, Gupte...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CDA appoints temporary GM

CDA GM resigns .....one month after chairman

1,700 pounds of garbage on Chacachacare

Island dump!

CDA without chairman

Massive clean up at Chaguaramas

CDA partners with Youth Council on clean-up campaign



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Angostura fetes the media

SIGs to manage carnival shows

A tale of two styles

Flowers for the tourists too

Review: Waterlot Inn At Fairmont Southampton

Revalation hits local charts

Magnum Ova Suh increases in popularity

SPORTS more
Major T&T company announces probe into sexual allegations against chairman

Jamaica has competitive edge in medical tourism, says Ramocan

Jamaica to host UN tourism conference

Former Moravian head quits as chairman of Teachers’ Service Commission

Marcano starts hot at National Junior Championships

Steel wins battle of Britons

Harris and Mello lead local charge

POLITICS more
Over 40 food items to be free of VAT

20 months later…No action taken by Govt. on damning Ombudsman reports

STAY WELL & SPARKLE – New Peeps, New Rule

Fire destroys Clifton Boys' Home in Darliston

UPDATE: No injuries but Clifton Boys' Home destroyed by fire

Chinese Ambassador To UK Visiting Bermuda

Pope admits to 'darkness' in own faith

BUSINESS more
CAL and RBC sign new agreement

Tobago hoteliers: We’re not afraid of Sandals

Clico surety

EYDG seeks to foster entrepreneurial outlook among youth

’95% Of Clients With Active Domain Back Online’

Manufacturing contributed J$55.9b to gov't coffers last year - JMA

Football triple treat at Stadium today

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Duke wants Tobago Police Department

Taxi drivers reconsider fare increase after Rachaels murder

Permits scam

‘Cruelly abused’ horse euthanized

Family believes intruders killed watchman

Alleged gold thieves for court today

Estate worker murder…Stepson, 16-year-old friend likely to be charged today

RELATED STORIES
CDA appoints temporary GM

CDA GM resigns .....one month after chairman

1,700 pounds of garbage on Chacachacare

Island dump!

CDA without chairman

Massive clean up at Chaguaramas

CDA partners with Youth Council on clean-up campaign

RECENT COMMENTS
US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

A Man Of Honour
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Police hold three robbers in Cherry Garden
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

RECENT COMMENTS
US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

A Man Of Honour
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Police hold three robbers in Cherry Garden
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...