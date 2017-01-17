2 Hour Live Video Replay: Marathon Start, Finish

Bernews - Sunday, January 17, 2017

The Bermuda Marathon Weekend Marathon and Half-Marathon took place this morning [Jan 15], with both local and international runners taking part....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Photos: 2017 Bermuda Half Marathon Finish Line

2 Hour Live Video Replay: Marathon Start, Finish

Photos: 2017 Bermuda Half Marathon Finish Line

Photos: Marathon Weekend 10K Run & Walk

Photos: Marathon Weekend 10K Run & Walk

Photos/Video: Race Weekend 10K Run & Walk

Photos/Video: Race Weekend 10K Run & Walk



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Pope admits to 'darkness' in own faith

UHWI provides further clarification on cancellation of surgeries

ONLINE READERS’ COMMENT: St Thomas, the forgotten parish

Health ministry undertaking measures to curtail malaria

Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre celebrates 21 years of service

EASY MAGAZINE: Shannon ready to take on the universe

Britain threatens to undercut EU if Brexit plans fail

SPORTS more
Wells: Clyde Best Has Been An ‘Inspiration’

Wells: Clyde Best Has Been An ‘Inspiration’

2 Hour Live Video Replay: Marathon Start, Finish

Police & Mariners Play In Paul Marsden Memorial

Photos: 2017 Bermuda Half Marathon Finish Line

Yigezu completes the hat-trick

Sunday January 15th: “Good News” Spotlight

POLITICS more
Chinese Ambassador To UK Visiting Bermuda

Pope admits to 'darkness' in own faith

UHWI provides further clarification on cancellation of surgeries

ONLINE READERS’ COMMENT: St Thomas, the forgotten parish

Oliver Gobat's family accuse Prime Minister of breaking personal promise to help them solve his murder

Ukip is the main challenger in the Stoke-on-Trent by-election, former Tory minister says 

Labour's best hope for the next election is to be propped up by the SNP, Len McCluskey says

BUSINESS more
’95% Of Clients With Active Domain Back Online’

Manufacturing contributed J$55.9b to gov't coffers last year - JMA

Football triple treat at Stadium today

David Jessop | The real challenge of citizenship programmes

Francis Wade | Struggling with backlogs? Use process, not psychological solutions

Glenford Smith | How to answer the interview question: "Tell me about yourself"

Insurance Helpline | The average clause debate is now closed. Deal with it!

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Three killed in one week in Clarendon

Police & Mariners Play In Paul Marsden Memorial

Police & Mariners Play In Paul Marsden Memorial

Pope admits to 'darkness' in own faith

UHWI provides further clarification on cancellation of surgeries

ONLINE READERS’ COMMENT: St Thomas, the forgotten parish

Oliver Gobat's family accuse Prime Minister of breaking personal promise to help them solve his murder

RELATED STORIES
Photos: 2017 Bermuda Half Marathon Finish Line

2 Hour Live Video Replay: Marathon Start, Finish

Photos: 2017 Bermuda Half Marathon Finish Line

Photos: Marathon Weekend 10K Run & Walk

Photos: Marathon Weekend 10K Run & Walk

Photos/Video: Race Weekend 10K Run & Walk

Photos/Video: Race Weekend 10K Run & Walk

RECENT COMMENTS
US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

A Man Of Honour
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Police hold three robbers in Cherry Garden
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

RECENT COMMENTS
US woman dies of infection resistant to all available antibiotics
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Excitement grows in MoBay for trade show
simon: I want to say a big thanks to Doctor Oije for helping me cure my HSV 1 & HSV 2, i have suffered HSV 1 & 2 for a long period of time, i have tried so many remedy, but non seems to work....

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Plea for veterans
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Police shoot gunman after pastor, deacon shot dead in St James
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

St Elizabeth police clarify claims made by former MP Richard Parchment
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

My vision for the University of Technology
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

A Man Of Honour
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...

Police hold three robbers in Cherry Garden
ninah ruid: I agree that if you plan to stay with a cheater don't try to find any information. However, in my case I needed it in my state in order to file for a divorce and come out of the relationship. You...