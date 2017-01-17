France’s Ayrault says Trump Jerusalem proposal provocation

Antigua Observer - Sunday, January 17, 2017

France's foreign minister said on Sunday a proposal by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to move the American embassy to Jerusalem would be a provocation with serious consequences.read more

