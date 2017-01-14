Bustamante hospital repairs to be completed in 2 weeks

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, January 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Health Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, says repairs to the Bustamante Hospital for Children Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Kingston, which was damaged by fire, are expected to be completed within two weeks. Local News Sat, 14 Jan 2017 16:15:46 GMT Cameron focused...read more

