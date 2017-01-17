Remarkable lady took troops under her wing

Royal Gazette - Saturday, January 17, 2017

For almost five decades Hazel Dalley went out of her way to make the Royal Bermuda Regiment feel at home whenever they trained in Jamaica. Known to generations of soldiers as Miss Hazel, Auntie Hazel, or Aunt Haze, she took the troops under her wing and treated them like her own family. Ms...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Regiment troops start training in Jamaica

Regiment soldiers on alert for hurricane

Regiment soldiers aid Police at Non-Mariners

Regiment soldiers to boost Police numbers

Trooping the Colours goes off a treat

Judge awards costs to elder abuse victims daughter

Regiment carries out land and sea exercises



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Wade’s thrilling ton as Australia beat Pakistan in 1st ODI

McIlroy defies back pain to stay in SA Open hunt

Outlaws keeping tabs on Russell T20 availability

Struggling Sri Lanka admit it’s tough at top

Eales hangs on at JGA Open

Douglas Forrest highlights today’s meets

Moravian Church responds to arrest and charge of clery member – says it will continue to seek God’s guidance and support

SPORTS more
Wade’s thrilling ton as Australia beat Pakistan in 1st ODI

McIlroy defies back pain to stay in SA Open hunt

Outlaws keeping tabs on Russell T20 availability

Struggling Sri Lanka admit it’s tough at top

Eales hangs on at JGA Open

Douglas Forrest highlights today’s meets

Yesterday rocks the Mas Camp

POLITICS more
Moravian Church responds to arrest and charge of clery member – says it will continue to seek God’s guidance and support

Health Authority conducts investigation in death of three-year-old at May Pen Hospital

#RebelSalute2017: High drama as Tarrus Riley invades stage

Fyah blazes with school band contest

Maturana among five candidates interviewed

A woman of class and stature

Keeping up the Pressure

BUSINESS more
Should we bail out my father?

Bots helping people to save painlessly

Support for a revived Caricom

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 13 2017

Shaw enters the Rainforest

No plastic in Lisa’s rice

Senators joust over UK’s £25-m prison offer

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Wade’s thrilling ton as Australia beat Pakistan in 1st ODI

McIlroy defies back pain to stay in SA Open hunt

Outlaws keeping tabs on Russell T20 availability

Struggling Sri Lanka admit it’s tough at top

Eales hangs on at JGA Open

Douglas Forrest highlights today’s meets

Moravian Church responds to arrest and charge of clery member – says it will continue to seek God’s guidance and support

RELATED STORIES
Regiment troops start training in Jamaica

Regiment soldiers on alert for hurricane

Regiment soldiers aid Police at Non-Mariners

Regiment soldiers to boost Police numbers

Trooping the Colours goes off a treat

Judge awards costs to elder abuse victims daughter

Regiment carries out land and sea exercises

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Three killed, one injured in Thompson Pen shooting
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Bain, Rodgers make finals at ‘Little Mo Big Mo’ international tourney
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Mrs norless: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Man beats teenage girl on sidewalk - CDA, police to probe video with 14-year-old girl
David trainor: He is real I have confirmed it, contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com for your hack issues ranging from bank hacks, University Grades change, Email and phone hack for text, whatsapp imessages, call...

Bahamian woman shot dead in Atlanta
mama robin: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Today's Horoscope - November 15, 2016
kim waves: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cent King: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Conference to focus on innovative cat bond
Mr john andrew: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bermuda Rentals up for sale
moss daniels: If you need to check ­on your partner’s sin­cerity,employee’s hon­esty,recover your ema­il passwords,Social n­etworks *Institutional server­s-keylogging -*Univer­sity grades changing...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Three killed, one injured in Thompson Pen shooting
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Bain, Rodgers make finals at ‘Little Mo Big Mo’ international tourney
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Mrs norless: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Man beats teenage girl on sidewalk - CDA, police to probe video with 14-year-old girl
David trainor: He is real I have confirmed it, contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com for your hack issues ranging from bank hacks, University Grades change, Email and phone hack for text, whatsapp imessages, call...

Bahamian woman shot dead in Atlanta
mama robin: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Today's Horoscope - November 15, 2016
kim waves: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cent King: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Conference to focus on innovative cat bond
Mr john andrew: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bermuda Rentals up for sale
moss daniels: If you need to check ­on your partner’s sin­cerity,employee’s hon­esty,recover your ema­il passwords,Social n­etworks *Institutional server­s-keylogging -*Univer­sity grades changing...