Receiver Appointed To Oversee Summerhaven

Bernews - Friday, January 17, 2017

A receiver has been appointed to oversee Summerhaven, with Susan Jackson [pictured] appointed receiver until January 2018, with her role to include...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jackson appointed receiver for Summerhaven

Court Order For Ministry To Administer Facility

Complaints escalated in severity since October

Government intervenes at Summerhaven

“Important Changes Made” At Summerhaven

Administrator Appointed At Summerhaven Home

Udecott board in breech of its own rules



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Video: Restaurant Weeks Menu At Marcus’

Tourism minister heads to Spain

Mandela Park joins Devon House as Wi-Fi facility

Weekly Round-up: Hampton principal apologises...Royal Caribbean sued...World Cup expanded

Minister says 556 J'cans were in UK prisons up to September 2016

Brazilian state declares emergency after yellow fever deaths

Obama to hold last press conference on Wednesday

SPORTS more
New York Red Bulls Select Lewis In 1st Round

No Repercussions - Gers

DCA stages MMCE National Twenty20 Finals

Police making progress in investigating guns found in barrel – Carbon

Marathon Weekend Participants Welcomed

Senior Men’s & Women’s Rugby On Saturday

Pearman: “The Experience Has Been Fantastic”

POLITICS more
Why the gov't rejected the UK prison offer ... JFJ demands answers

People’s Campaign To Host Public Meetings

Finance Minister Responds to Opposition Leader

UWP executive commends Linton for ‘outstanding leadership’

Junior Achievement asks private sector to include youth

Belize group calls for end to sexual abuse of children

ICU at Bustamante Hospital for Children temporarily closed

BUSINESS more
KeyTech slips a cent

Brexit looms, trade pact now: Dominican envoy to UK

Gasoline, propane, diesel fall, natural gas unchanged

2016 tax revenue tops US$8.3B goal, upbeat for 2017

Power company wants to introduce sea water A/C system to Jamaica

ECCB: Don’t use CIP for recurrent expenditure

Junior Achievement asks private sector to include youth

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Photos: ‘GREAT’ Graduation For Gilbert Students

Tourism minister heads to Spain

Mandela Park joins Devon House as Wi-Fi facility

Weekly Round-up: Hampton principal apologises...Royal Caribbean sued...World Cup expanded

Metropolitan Police accuses honour crimes whistleblower of gross misconduct 

All-female gang accused of flying brides to the UK from Lithuania in £315,000 sham marriage visa plot

Police officers raise 5,000 in Movember campaign

RELATED STORIES
Jackson appointed receiver for Summerhaven

Court Order For Ministry To Administer Facility

Complaints escalated in severity since October

Government intervenes at Summerhaven

“Important Changes Made” At Summerhaven

Administrator Appointed At Summerhaven Home

Udecott board in breech of its own rules

RECENT COMMENTS
Three killed, one injured in Thompson Pen shooting
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Bain, Rodgers make finals at ‘Little Mo Big Mo’ international tourney
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Mrs norless: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Man beats teenage girl on sidewalk - CDA, police to probe video with 14-year-old girl
David trainor: He is real I have confirmed it, contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com for your hack issues ranging from bank hacks, University Grades change, Email and phone hack for text, whatsapp imessages, call...

Bahamian woman shot dead in Atlanta
mama robin: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Today's Horoscope - November 15, 2016
kim waves: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cent King: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Conference to focus on innovative cat bond
Mr john andrew: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bermuda Rentals up for sale
moss daniels: If you need to check ­on your partner’s sin­cerity,employee’s hon­esty,recover your ema­il passwords,Social n­etworks *Institutional server­s-keylogging -*Univer­sity grades changing...

Mick Jagger endorses Peter Tosh Museum
jemmy angel: From my experience, some hackers are polite and professional, but lack the skills, experience or technology to be worth it for me,I once hired a hacker and charged me $260 but could not locate the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Three killed, one injured in Thompson Pen shooting
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Bain, Rodgers make finals at ‘Little Mo Big Mo’ international tourney
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Mrs norless: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Man beats teenage girl on sidewalk - CDA, police to probe video with 14-year-old girl
David trainor: He is real I have confirmed it, contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com for your hack issues ranging from bank hacks, University Grades change, Email and phone hack for text, whatsapp imessages, call...

Bahamian woman shot dead in Atlanta
mama robin: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Today's Horoscope - November 15, 2016
kim waves: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cent King: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Conference to focus on innovative cat bond
Mr john andrew: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bermuda Rentals up for sale
moss daniels: If you need to check ­on your partner’s sin­cerity,employee’s hon­esty,recover your ema­il passwords,Social n­etworks *Institutional server­s-keylogging -*Univer­sity grades changing...

Mick Jagger endorses Peter Tosh Museum
jemmy angel: From my experience, some hackers are polite and professional, but lack the skills, experience or technology to be worth it for me,I once hired a hacker and charged me $260 but could not locate the...