British actor who starred in Star Wars died after choking on his hospital fish pie lunch, inquest hears 

Telegraph UK - Friday, January 17, 2017

British actor who starred in Star Wars died after choking on his hospital fish pie lunch, inquest hears ALL SECTIONS More British actor who starred in Star Wars died after choking on his hospital fish pie lunch, inquest hears Gordon "Drewe" Henley had a variety of roles in film, television and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris 'incredibly offended' by new TV movie's portrayal of her father

Police urged to reinvestigate mystery Scilly Isles death amid fears it could be first murder there for 40-years

Playing modern film heroes is 'boring' because actors are expected to look like vegan health fanatics, Tom Hardy claims 

George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz to speak to police about singer's final hours

Police 'speak to George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz' as officers try to work out singer's last movements

Stowaway found dead inside lorry trailer at Kent service station after authorities in France had searched vehicle

Mother died hours after midwives laughed at her suggestion of a caesarian, husband tells inquest



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Minister says 556 J'cans were in UK prisons up to September 2016

Brazilian state declares emergency after yellow fever deaths

Obama to hold last press conference on Wednesday

Statutory deductions due January 16 — TAJ

Cane fires cost over $600-m loss to sugar industry, says Samuda

Samuda refutes Lisa Hanna's 'plastic rice' episode

Forex: J$128.51 to one US dollar

SPORTS more
DCA stages MMCE National Twenty20 Finals

Police making progress in investigating guns found in barrel – Carbon

Marathon Weekend Participants Welcomed

Senior Men’s & Women’s Rugby On Saturday

Pearman: “The Experience Has Been Fantastic”

Young Bermudians Competing In New Zealand

Traffic Advisory: 2017 Bermuda 10K Run & Walk

POLITICS more
UWP executive commends Linton for ‘outstanding leadership’

Junior Achievement asks private sector to include youth

Belize group calls for end to sexual abuse of children

ICU at Bustamante Hospital for Children temporarily closed

Liberty depicted as black woman on US$100 gold coin

320 companies started under local economic development programme

Obama admits Trump transition 'unusual'

BUSINESS more
Power company wants to introduce sea water A/C system to Jamaica

ECCB: Don’t use CIP for recurrent expenditure

Junior Achievement asks private sector to include youth

Son succeeds father at Bermuda Forwarders

ECCB predicts growth for Dominica’s economy

Neil McConachie Resigns From Fidelis Insurance

New Bermuda Forwarders President: Nick Kempe

TECH more
Error and apology

New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

CRIME more
Minister says 556 J'cans were in UK prisons up to September 2016

Brazilian state declares emergency after yellow fever deaths

Obama to hold last press conference on Wednesday

Statutory deductions due January 16 — TAJ

Cane fires cost over $600-m loss to sugar industry, says Samuda

Samuda refutes Lisa Hanna's 'plastic rice' episode

Forex: J$128.51 to one US dollar

RELATED STORIES
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris 'incredibly offended' by new TV movie's portrayal of her father

Police urged to reinvestigate mystery Scilly Isles death amid fears it could be first murder there for 40-years

Playing modern film heroes is 'boring' because actors are expected to look like vegan health fanatics, Tom Hardy claims 

George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz to speak to police about singer's final hours

Police 'speak to George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz' as officers try to work out singer's last movements

Stowaway found dead inside lorry trailer at Kent service station after authorities in France had searched vehicle

Mother died hours after midwives laughed at her suggestion of a caesarian, husband tells inquest

RECENT COMMENTS
Three killed, one injured in Thompson Pen shooting
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Bain, Rodgers make finals at ‘Little Mo Big Mo’ international tourney
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Mrs norless: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Man beats teenage girl on sidewalk - CDA, police to probe video with 14-year-old girl
David trainor: He is real I have confirmed it, contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com for your hack issues ranging from bank hacks, University Grades change, Email and phone hack for text, whatsapp imessages, call...

Bahamian woman shot dead in Atlanta
mama robin: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Today's Horoscope - November 15, 2016
kim waves: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cent King: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Conference to focus on innovative cat bond
Mr john andrew: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bermuda Rentals up for sale
moss daniels: If you need to check ­on your partner’s sin­cerity,employee’s hon­esty,recover your ema­il passwords,Social n­etworks *Institutional server­s-keylogging -*Univer­sity grades changing...

Mick Jagger endorses Peter Tosh Museum
jemmy angel: From my experience, some hackers are polite and professional, but lack the skills, experience or technology to be worth it for me,I once hired a hacker and charged me $260 but could not locate the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Three killed, one injured in Thompson Pen shooting
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Bain, Rodgers make finals at ‘Little Mo Big Mo’ international tourney
Candid kress: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Colin Sutherland was Belize’s First Murder Victim in 2017
Mrs norless: I hate cheaters, my fiancee never gave me a reason to be suspicious until i found her and her colleague at a romantic restaurant. she told me it was work stuff but something wasn't right. i was...

Man beats teenage girl on sidewalk - CDA, police to probe video with 14-year-old girl
David trainor: He is real I have confirmed it, contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com for your hack issues ranging from bank hacks, University Grades change, Email and phone hack for text, whatsapp imessages, call...

Bahamian woman shot dead in Atlanta
mama robin: I have used cyberhackinglord quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me..He does all types of mobile hack;get unrestricted and unnoticeable access to your partner/spouse/anybodies...

Today's Horoscope - November 15, 2016
kim waves: Have you guys checked out TONI, contact {cyberhackinglord@gmail.com }or text +13047160075 he’s just a cyber guru involved with cloning phones, hacked into my ex’s whatsapp and Facebook...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Cent King: Hello everyone, Need hacking services? contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com. Be warned, most of these so called hackers here are impostors, I know how real hackers work, they never advertise...

Conference to focus on innovative cat bond
Mr john andrew: Do you require the services of a hacker for your ethical/unethical hacks? or feel the need to spy on employees,spouse or kids,change school grades,etc ..contact cyberhackinglord@gmail.com or text...

Bermuda Rentals up for sale
moss daniels: If you need to check ­on your partner’s sin­cerity,employee’s hon­esty,recover your ema­il passwords,Social n­etworks *Institutional server­s-keylogging -*Univer­sity grades changing...

Mick Jagger endorses Peter Tosh Museum
jemmy angel: From my experience, some hackers are polite and professional, but lack the skills, experience or technology to be worth it for me,I once hired a hacker and charged me $260 but could not locate the...