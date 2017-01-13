320 companies started under local economic development programme

Jamaica Observer - Friday, January 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Some 320 small businesses valued at more than $657 million were established from April to December 2016 under the Local Economic Development Support Programme (LEDSP), creating employment for hundreds of people. Local News Fri, 13 Jan 2017 13:32:16 GMT Liberty...read more

