St Catherine councillor makes proper school garbage collection call

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, January 17, 2017

Councillor for the Mount Industry Division in St Catherine,Â Rogae KirlewÂ is calling for a proper garbage collection system for schools in his division. At the first meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation yesterday, Kirlew said...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Police To Escort Garbage Men

Keith Blake concerned about garbage collection

Councillors call on MOH for immediate mosquito eradication

Dengue cases hit Portmore

Education Ministry to Assist Mount Rosser Primary

NWA to fix Cassava River road

Garbage disposal a nightmare for New Amsterdam Town Council



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gage and Cornelius end feud

Social media opens doors for gospel music — K-Anthony

Gospel Spotlight : Chozenn inspires with 'Smile'

Macka Diamond rejects Kasanova's sex plea

JCDC warns against scammers

Elephant Man denies threatening Facebook Hero

Cross-dresser 'daggers' to Kalado's song - Deejay says his music is universal

SPORTS more
Rolle, Charlton win Big Ten athletes of the week honors

Carey’s work ethic catching on at Wagner

Buddy moving up the rookie ladder

Race Offering Prize Of Two Tickets To New York

Boateng sued for unpaid 250,000-euro deposit

The Horse of the Year choice

Mominul, Tamim shine in New Zealand gloom

POLITICS more
Darville: Economic growth will take combined effort of key institutions

Johnson: Judicial system not where it should be

PLP aims to make case for re-election during convention

Police still want helicopter

Minnis: Prime minister disconnected from reality

Gibson defends Baha Mar VAT exemption

Loretta Butler-Turner: No intention of joining PLP

BUSINESS more
Darville: Economic growth will take combined effort of key institutions

Govt building new post office, refurbishing General Post Office

Govt, UOB sign MOU for national training and development of public service

Ocean Terraces finally opens after renovations

U.S. Embassy warns of scam

Minnis: Prime minister disconnected from reality

Gibson defends Baha Mar VAT exemption

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
U.S. Embassy warns of scam

Carey’s work ethic catching on at Wagner

Buddy moving up the rookie ladder

Police still want helicopter

Minnis: Prime minister disconnected from reality

Bahamas govt welcomes U.S. policy change on illegal Cuban immigrants

STB ‘ignored’ by police

RELATED STORIES
Police To Escort Garbage Men

Keith Blake concerned about garbage collection

Councillors call on MOH for immediate mosquito eradication

Dengue cases hit Portmore

Education Ministry to Assist Mount Rosser Primary

NWA to fix Cassava River road

Garbage disposal a nightmare for New Amsterdam Town Council

RECENT COMMENTS
PAHO warns of tobacco epidemic in the Caribbean
richard potter: I have used Cyberspaceintelligence@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Spouse phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I...

AWRIGHT DEN!: Backlash expected
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal, six employees indicted
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Billionaire affirms Barbuda project
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Premiers chauffeur Whorms dies
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

A Minuit of luxury
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Woman on bail for posting nude photos of another
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Police Confirm Death Of Deshaun Jerry Berkley
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Guyanese needed in Barbados
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

RECENT COMMENTS
PAHO warns of tobacco epidemic in the Caribbean
richard potter: I have used Cyberspaceintelligence@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Spouse phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I...

AWRIGHT DEN!: Backlash expected
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal, six employees indicted
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Billionaire affirms Barbuda project
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Premiers chauffeur Whorms dies
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

A Minuit of luxury
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Woman on bail for posting nude photos of another
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Police Confirm Death Of Deshaun Jerry Berkley
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Guyanese needed in Barbados
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....