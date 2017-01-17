Senior Men’s & Women’s Rugby On Saturday

Bernews - Friday, January 17, 2017

Senior Menâs and Womenâs rugby action will return to the National Sports Centre on Saturday [Jan 14], with four matches on the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Photos: Paul Marsden Memorial Rugby Match

Police Win Paul Marsden Memorial Game

Police Win Paul Marsden Memorial Game

Men’s, Women’s Senior Rugby League Matches

Men’s, Women’s Senior Rugby League Matches

Sunday’s Rugby Results: Paul Marsden Trophy

Weekend Rugby Results: Ladies, Men’s Division



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Boateng sued for unpaid 250,000-euro deposit

The Horse of the Year choice

Mominul, Tamim shine in New Zealand gloom

Expanded World Cup ‘more competitive’ — Portugal coach

Dane Dawkins returns after injury

A ‘warm’ return for Mitchell

I’ve conquered England in three months, says Ibrahimovic

SPORTS more
Race Offering Prize Of Two Tickets To New York

Boateng sued for unpaid 250,000-euro deposit

The Horse of the Year choice

Mominul, Tamim shine in New Zealand gloom

Expanded World Cup ‘more competitive’ — Portugal coach

Dane Dawkins returns after injury

A ‘warm’ return for Mitchell

POLITICS more
AlphaCat: $2.7B Assets Under Management

AlphaCat: $2.7B Assets Under Management

UWP Executive commends Linton for outstanding leadership

Donald Trump brands Christopher Steele a 'failed spy' who conspired with 'sleazebag political operatives' 

Newlywed saved from cancer after grandmother's doctor she bumps into in shop on honeymoon flags lump

Tristram Hunt quits as Labour MP triggering by-election in 'Brexit capital of UK'

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 12 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 12 2017

AlphaCat: $2.7B Assets Under Management

McConachie to step down as Fidelis CFO

Stallard to sell specialised travel belt

Third generation takes the helm at boatyard

‘We are at fault,’ Digicel says

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Traffic Advisory: 2017 KPMG Front Street Mile

Belfast couple shot in legs after refusing to hand over son to republican paramilitaries

Front Street Mile traffic advisory

Security firm boss fights sex case damages

Dane Dawkins returns after injury

A ‘warm’ return for Mitchell

I’ve conquered England in three months, says Ibrahimovic

RELATED STORIES
Photos: Paul Marsden Memorial Rugby Match

Police Win Paul Marsden Memorial Game

Police Win Paul Marsden Memorial Game

Men’s, Women’s Senior Rugby League Matches

Men’s, Women’s Senior Rugby League Matches

Sunday’s Rugby Results: Paul Marsden Trophy

Weekend Rugby Results: Ladies, Men’s Division

RECENT COMMENTS
PAHO warns of tobacco epidemic in the Caribbean
richard potter: I have used Cyberspaceintelligence@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Spouse phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I...

AWRIGHT DEN!: Backlash expected
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal, six employees indicted
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Billionaire affirms Barbuda project
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Premiers chauffeur Whorms dies
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

A Minuit of luxury
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Woman on bail for posting nude photos of another
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Police Confirm Death Of Deshaun Jerry Berkley
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Guyanese needed in Barbados
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

RECENT COMMENTS
PAHO warns of tobacco epidemic in the Caribbean
richard potter: I have used Cyberspaceintelligence@gmail.com quite a number of times and they have never disappointed me.They helped me monitor my Spouse phone when I was gathering evidence during the divorce. I...

AWRIGHT DEN!: Backlash expected
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal, six employees indicted
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Billionaire affirms Barbuda project
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Premiers chauffeur Whorms dies
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

A Minuit of luxury
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Woman on bail for posting nude photos of another
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Police Confirm Death Of Deshaun Jerry Berkley
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Guyanese needed in Barbados
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....