Fire at Bustamante Hospital for Children

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, January 17, 2017

One health worker is now being treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at the Bustamante Children's Hospital late this evening. The fire which started about 8:30 p.m was restricted to a consultant's room inside the Intensive Care Unit...read more

RELATED STORIES
'We will make them comply'

Cardiac centre heartbreak - Bungling by local technocrats stalls construction at Bustamante hospital as 400 children wait for critical...

'Disgraceful!' - Roaches overrun University Hospital canteen

Building of cardiac wing at the Bustamante Hospital advanced

Patient patients!

More beds for Bustamante

Overcrowding, understaffing worsen at Sando hospital



