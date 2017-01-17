Moravian Church president could resign as Teachers' Services Commission chairman

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, January 17, 2017

Outgoing President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica Dr Paul Gardner could be stepping down as the Chairman of the Teachersâ Services Commission. Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, told The Gleaner/Power 106 News Centre a short while ago...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Independent committee to probe allegations against two Moravian ministers

BREAKING NEWS: Moravian church president and vice-president resign amid sex scandal

Moravian women allegedly abused by pastors beginning to speak out

Why the Moravian pastor on sex charge was transferred multiple times

Church suspends pastor in sex crime probe

Reid pushing to have JTC bill passed this financial year

Holness could ask Davis to step aside



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tommy Lee Sparta wins case - Artiste to receive cash settlement from Dominican gov’t

Carnival Princess encourages 2017 contestants

2017 Bermuda Restaurant Weeks Gets Underway

My wife and I had problems - Marvin The Beast says he didn’t get married for green card

TLC Lifesong debuts first album

Jahranimo looks to evolve with new sound

Ifa-tunde releases new project

SPORTS more
Basketball League: Flyboys & Thunder Cats Wins

Shaun Goater Praises Bermudian Footballers

Results: Mixed Majors Bowling League

Basketball League: Flyboys & Thunder Cats Wins

Shaun Goater Praises Bermudian Footballers

Fletcher & Burch Retiring From Competition

Strides for Hope coming for Marathon Bahamas

POLITICS more
Burt airport panel needed PLP involvement

Agriculture Ministry's clean seed programme gets boost

President, vice-president of Moravian Church resign

Gov't partners with int'l tourism experts to design hospitality school

Forex: J$128.54 to one US dollar

Fewer Jamaicans denied entry to Trinidad

Obama ends decades old open door policy for Cuban migrants

BUSINESS more
BSX holds steady

New World Bank Chief Economist for Latin America and the Caribbean

ExxonMobil discovers more oil offshore Guyana

JMA to stage new trade show

‘Address The Revocation Order Immediately’

Appeal for sponsors of Carnival Queen contestants

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
US woman killed by superbug resistant to every available antibiotic

Details given on December 2 police response

PLP brands proposed peer review whitewash

Hanging death in St George

Yorke Valley Bridge construction progressing satisfactorily

Police Investigating Firearm Incident In Pembroke

Roban: Response From Governor ‘Falls Short’

RELATED STORIES
Independent committee to probe allegations against two Moravian ministers

BREAKING NEWS: Moravian church president and vice-president resign amid sex scandal

Moravian women allegedly abused by pastors beginning to speak out

Why the Moravian pastor on sex charge was transferred multiple times

Church suspends pastor in sex crime probe

Reid pushing to have JTC bill passed this financial year

Holness could ask Davis to step aside

RECENT COMMENTS
AWRIGHT DEN!: Backlash expected
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal, six employees indicted
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Billionaire affirms Barbuda project
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Premiers chauffeur Whorms dies
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

A Minuit of luxury
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Woman on bail for posting nude photos of another
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Police Confirm Death Of Deshaun Jerry Berkley
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Guyanese needed in Barbados
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Christopher 'Dudus' Coke did not commit suicide, police say
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

RECENT COMMENTS
AWRIGHT DEN!: Backlash expected
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal, six employees indicted
jimmy loof: My name is JIMMY LOOF ,i have been living with my wife for some years now,she has been keeping late nights and also receiving calls late at night,i was afraid she has been cheating on me and a...

Billionaire affirms Barbuda project
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Premiers chauffeur Whorms dies
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

A Minuit of luxury
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Woman on bail for posting nude photos of another
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Police Confirm Death Of Deshaun Jerry Berkley
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Guyanese needed in Barbados
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

BPS Confirm Death Of 19-Yr-Old Isaiah Furbert
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Christopher 'Dudus' Coke did not commit suicide, police say
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....