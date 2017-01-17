Three Investigative Commissioners merit an investigation

Dominican Today - Thursday, January 17, 2017

Santo Domingo.- Various sectors of society onread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Conflict of interest evident parallel probes into US$92M bribe(Update)

Dominican Republic in a tizzy over Odebrecht US$92M bribes

Think tank: Officials bribed by Odebrecht must end up in jail

Odebrecht US$92M bribe: Just hours to deadline, utility produces papers

Dominican Republic President ‘is linked to Brazil scandal’

Supreme Court dismisses challenge to coal plant tender

Settle coal-fired plant dispute - Marranzini



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Appeal for sponsors of Carnival Queen contestants

Reggae artist Richie D. Ferrol releases new song and video

5 ways to get your 5 a day

Top reasons to pack your school lunch

Breakfast making healthy choices

Billie-Rose calms dogs by reading to them

Carnival adds Princess Cays to itinerary of six ships

SPORTS more
Basketball League: Flyboys & Thunder Cats Wins

Shaun Goater Praises Bermudian Footballers

Results: Mixed Majors Bowling League

Basketball League: Flyboys & Thunder Cats Wins

Shaun Goater Praises Bermudian Footballers

Fletcher & Burch Retiring From Competition

Strides for Hope coming for Marathon Bahamas

POLITICS more
Holness and Israel's Netanyahu vow cooperation

Writ of Election

Caribbean says farewell to Sir Dwight Venner

Holness meets with Israeli PM

ExxonMobil discovers more oil offshore Guyana

Craft Development Institute to be established

Gov’t commits to expanding business opportunities for local companies

BUSINESS more
Appeal for sponsors of Carnival Queen contestants

Jamaica's debt stock increases, but authorities say it's temporary

The Mall at Marathon to continue multimillion-dollar renovation

Carnival adds Princess Cays to itinerary of six ships

Michielsen: Stellar could deliver 75 megawatts to NP in two years

Bahamas Maritime Authority’s revenue up 6.26 percent

Bahamian airlines soon exempt from FAA overflight fees

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Police using search dogs to help locate abducted Hanover woman

Wakefield man arrested in Trelawny gun, ammo find

US, Cuba meet to fight human trafficking

Descendants of slaves on a voodoo pilgrimage in Benin

T&T records over 3000 child marriages in two decades 

Holness meets with Israeli PM

ExxonMobil discovers more oil offshore Guyana

RELATED STORIES
Conflict of interest evident parallel probes into US$92M bribe(Update)

Dominican Republic in a tizzy over Odebrecht US$92M bribes

Think tank: Officials bribed by Odebrecht must end up in jail

Odebrecht US$92M bribe: Just hours to deadline, utility produces papers

Dominican Republic President ‘is linked to Brazil scandal’

Supreme Court dismisses challenge to coal plant tender

Settle coal-fired plant dispute - Marranzini

RECENT COMMENTS
Spanish Town High School teacher collapses, dies at workshop in May Pen
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Vibert Lowe passes on
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

St Jago old girl Shakeba Foster is 2017 Rhodes Scholar
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Police seek help in search for missing businessman
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

‘Dr. Strange’ works — and works well
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Boulders fall on house, boy killed and sisters hospitalised
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Treasure trove of abandoned 1930s-era cars discovered in France
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Oliveira ends season top of pile
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Prepare to be amazed
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

RECENT COMMENTS
Spanish Town High School teacher collapses, dies at workshop in May Pen
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Vibert Lowe passes on
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

St Jago old girl Shakeba Foster is 2017 Rhodes Scholar
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Police seek help in search for missing businessman
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

‘Dr. Strange’ works — and works well
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Boulders fall on house, boy killed and sisters hospitalised
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Treasure trove of abandoned 1930s-era cars discovered in France
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Oliveira ends season top of pile
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Second search for man who fell overboard Harbour Master
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....

Prepare to be amazed
veronica: Should you ever require the services of a hacker, i implore you to try your very best to hire only professionals. cyberhackpros@gmail.com will increase your chances of getting your job completed....