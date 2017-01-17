GEL takes Pepsi

Nation News - Thursday, January 17, 2017

THE FIGHT FOR market share in the local soft drink sector is expected to intensify following a $26 million deal involving Barbadian conglomerate Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL). For the past 13 years,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Agostini’s sales and profit increase in 2016

THE ISSUE: Companies have taken the plunge

GEL sweets

GEL now catering in Colombia

Shuffler moving on

Goddard meeting to update shareholders

GEL launches new website



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
New single, Negril performance for Sophia Brown

Rita Marley Foundation to honour Fab 5's - Astley 'Grub' Cooper

Young gal business control Jamaica - but how low will we go?

Experts back local players to show quality

Rastafari Ag and Cultural Vegan Food Fair Set for the Weekend

Leaving Chelsea for China not a step down — Oscar

Barca says it won’t break bank to keep Messi

SPORTS more
Adams confirmed as new director of cricket

WICB anxious to monetize old Stanford ground

Nine WI players in Pride line-up

RJR Sports Awards

More Sports In Brief

Brathwaite supports Russell

RJR Sports Awards Nominee | Jackson's rise

POLITICS more
Lawyers call for whistle-blower protection

An idea gone awry?

CIP boss tenders his resignation from the CIU

Educator: Changes to the PM Scholarship Fund is a bad idea

Let’s join hands to protect our children

62 years after the 1955 election

Looking again at case backlog in our courts

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Jan 11 2017

Lawyers call for whistle-blower protection

VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal, six employees indicted

Let’s join hands to protect our children

62 years after the 1955 election

Looking again at case backlog in our courts

On the ‘Pulse’ for 37 years

TECH more
New Public Works radio tech will make toll plazas faster

Sensitive area, red tape delay US$30M high-tech Cabarete project

Atomic energy entity builds radioactive waste storage site

CEMEX calls tenders to expand solar power plant by 13 megas

Final 2017 Queen contestant launched

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disgusted with LIAT’s service

Dominican Republic: Wireless growth leader

CRIME more
Police hunt graffiti vandal

Honour Awards - Sean Paul Henriques: The humble giant of Jamaican music

Farmer urges rethink over lifting Rodeo ban

Honour Awards - Sean Paul Henriques: The humble giant of Jamaican music

Photos & Results: Duckett Memorial Rugby Game

Let’s join hands to protect our children

62 years after the 1955 election

RELATED STORIES
Agostini’s sales and profit increase in 2016

THE ISSUE: Companies have taken the plunge

GEL sweets

GEL now catering in Colombia

Shuffler moving on

Goddard meeting to update shareholders

GEL launches new website

RECENT COMMENTS
Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Should I give him another chance?
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Hubby totally turned off sex
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Hubby left us behind
whitney: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of computerguru146@gmail.com for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Should I take back cheating hubby?
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Regret cheating on hubby
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Unsure about unfaithful fiancé
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hurt by husband’s infidelity
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Should I give him another chance?
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Hubby totally turned off sex
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Mrs Bella andrews: I was lost with no hope for my husband was cheating and had always got away with it because i did not know how or always too scared to pin anything on him. with the help a friend who recommended...

Hubby left us behind
whitney: Hello everyone! i want to publicly appreciate the effort of computerguru146@gmail.com for helping me hack my partner's phone without access to the phone and my partner did not figure or suspect...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Should I take back cheating hubby?
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Regret cheating on hubby
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

DEAR CHRISTINE: Unsure about unfaithful fiancé
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...

Hubby won’t stop seeing girl
whitney: If you are trying to catch your cheating spouse in the act, I strongly recommend you contact this awesome hacker that helped me monitor my husband’s phone when I was gathering evidence during...